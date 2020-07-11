Donald Trump being beaten up by his umbrella is time very well spent

Donald Trump’s had the occasional problem with umbrellas in the past, as you may remember.

And this time was no exception. He really didn’t want the wind messing with his hair and if it did, he really, really didn’t want the press to see it.

But the whole thing proved far from straightforward.

WATCH: President Trump arrives in Fort Lauderdale, FL. pic.twitter.com/zPiqNsTVUt — The Hill (@thehill) July 10, 2020

Let’s look at that particular moment again.

And just some of the things people said about it.

Notice how the umbrella pummels him a few times at the bottom of the stairs. Thanks, wind. And thanks, umbrella. https://t.co/wzhejoBJ56 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) July 10, 2020

Trump gets TKO’d here by the umbrella, which remains undefeated against him https://t.co/eq1xyAdPV4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2020

The umbrella is Antifa. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 10, 2020

trump's struggles against inanimate objects like glass of water, ramp, and umbrellas continues. You love to see how this umbrella repeatedly smacks the shit out of him. pic.twitter.com/7hYf4UifN5 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 10, 2020

AGAIN with the umbrella! It’s his nemesis! — Yemps (@GaryGrahamII) July 10, 2020

Welcome to the resistance umbrella https://t.co/LNZpkrXjXm — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 10, 2020

And just in case you haven’t seen this before (and if you have, enjoy it all over again).

To conclude …

THAT UMBRELLA HATES HIM pic.twitter.com/jlvgeA2IVp — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 10, 2020

