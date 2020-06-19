Donald Trump Jr just interviewed Donald Trump and it’s quite the watch – favourite 9 things people said about it

Donald Trump Jr’s been and gone and interviewed Donald Trump and no matter how awful, painful, awkward and utterly cringeworthy you might think it’s going to be, you don’t know the half of it.

This 50-second clip is just, well, have a watch for yourself.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr to President Trump: “When I look at your accomplishments — they’re incredible.” pic.twitter.com/10QHSCWnGN — The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2020

And these are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

I’m just a boy standing in front of his dad and the 12,000 people watching this stream on YouTube asking him to love me. https://t.co/SEJ0WRUwQL — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 19, 2020

2.

So weird. Even Brezhnev did not have his son do interviews like this one. https://t.co/wlb2MxfGQs — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 19, 2020

3.

This is, hands down, the saddest 50 seconds you will watch today. https://t.co/enbNNhiEVG — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) June 19, 2020

4.

I pray that I never do anything to make my son crave my love & attention this badly. https://t.co/GHLPcqm2dc — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) June 19, 2020

5.

Media personalities in Pyongyang are watching this and chuckling at how fawning it is https://t.co/MzaapwMgGV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2020

6.

As someone who interviews people for a living – and who used to be pretty bad it – I can tell you the 43 second suck-up question is a bad look. https://t.co/iJcubL08Ib — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) June 19, 2020

7.

“You’re wonderful daddy!”

“I said the same thing to my father as you’re saying to me me right now and he loathed me in his heart as much as I do you. This motivated me to go on and try to be an even bigger cunt than him. So you know what to do junior. Now fuck off.”

“Thanks pop.” https://t.co/thTpflFy5b — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) June 19, 2020

8.

If my son felt the need or even had the capacity to publicly blow smoke up my ass like this, I would institutionalize him. https://t.co/a2GFZHp6dx — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 19, 2020

9.

In my 49 years on earth, I have never witnessed anything this pathetic. They have created a self-awareness vacuum where dignity goes to die. It is cyclonic neediness wrapped in transparent daddy issues wrapped in conman patter, a loathsome turducken atop a mountain of turds. https://t.co/NwNlWDej41 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 19, 2020

