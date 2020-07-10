There’s something truly delightful about this dog’s reaction to a magic trick
People love the reaction of French bulldog Sampson to his owner Kyle Carillet performing this “magic” trick.
Honestly, we don’t deserve these pure-hearted pups – they’re simply too good for us.
The clip has picked up more than a million views in less than a day on Twitter after being shared by the Humor and Animals account.
he literally can't believe his own eyes 😂
(kylecarillet IG) pic.twitter.com/AupKoqriGd
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 9, 2020
These are just a few of the many reactions to the much-needed cuteness.
I had a magic act when I was a kid. My brothers & sisters were a tough crowd, who heckled me mercilessly. I would have done much better with an all-dog audience. https://t.co/kM4J7cm3o4
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 9, 2020
I like dogs.
I LOVE dogs watching sleight of hand magic. https://t.co/FmkN13naZW
— ⭕️ Bryan Dechart: Human (@BryanDechart) July 9, 2020
What's all this sorcery 😂 https://t.co/jko4HS2hMA
— Storm ⛈ (@Truth_SeekersTV) July 9, 2020
Steve Hullfish‘s reaction proves that dog magic videos reach parts that other videos cannot reach.
OK, I never re-tweet this kind of stuff, but honestly, this is a masterwork of comedic rhythm and timing. https://t.co/WJD6UihOgP
— Steve Hullfish (@SteveHullfish) July 9, 2020
So, here’s another one.
with our little floofer pic.twitter.com/cVSFO1fo02
— Margaret Huang (@itsamoopoint) July 9, 2020
Source Kyle Carillet Image Kyle Carillet