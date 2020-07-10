There’s something truly delightful about this dog’s reaction to a magic trick

People love the reaction of French bulldog Sampson to his owner Kyle Carillet performing this “magic” trick.

Honestly, we don’t deserve these pure-hearted pups – they’re simply too good for us.

The clip has picked up more than a million views in less than a day on Twitter after being shared by the Humor and Animals account.

These are just a few of the many reactions to the much-needed cuteness.

Steve Hullfish‘s reaction proves that dog magic videos reach parts that other videos cannot reach.

So, here’s another one.

Source Kyle Carillet Image Kyle Carillet