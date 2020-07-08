The only 5 reactions you need to the Tories planning a video-link party conference
Parliament will go into recess later this month and conference season will follow on fairly swiftly from its return in September – but not as it usually does.
BREAKING: Tory conference cancelled and replaced by virtual event due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/TDhf0D23Je
— HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) July 7, 2020
Interesting. These five reactions say it better than we could.
1.
Something to think about at the pub https://t.co/twDtWpNgzM
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2020
2.
Breaking: the Conservative party conference has been cancelled, and will be replaced by an artist’s impression of Mark Francois shouting into a paper bag.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 7, 2020
3.
They should change the venue to a school.
I'm sure it would be safe then pic.twitter.com/s70ib455tY
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 7, 2020
4.
Recreate it at home by banging 2 grams and shouting racist tropes at passers by. https://t.co/7SDMTYHKIA
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) July 7, 2020
5.
They should 'show some guts' and have it in a Wetherspoons… go to work, go to the pub, but we're cancelling the Tory conference as it's not safe. https://t.co/zg03J3M37Q pic.twitter.com/QweVokh7VJ
— luke bainbridge (@lukebainbridge) July 7, 2020
The news came as a different kind of disappointment to the excellent Mark Francois parody account.
Nooooooooooooooooo. What about the quiz?
😱😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/1qPRJh9O5U
— Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 7, 2020
It’s fine – they’ll probably do a Zoom quiz.
READ MORE
Boris Johnson’s speech to the Tory party conference – only 6 responses you need
Source Huffington Post Image Screengrab Screengrab,