The only 5 reactions you need to the Tories planning a video-link party conference

Parliament will go into recess later this month and conference season will follow on fairly swiftly from its return in September – but not as it usually does.

Interesting. These five reactions say it better than we could.

1.

Something to think about at the pub https://t.co/twDtWpNgzM — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2020

2.

Breaking: the Conservative party conference has been cancelled, and will be replaced by an artist’s impression of Mark Francois shouting into a paper bag. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 7, 2020

3.

They should change the venue to a school.

I'm sure it would be safe then pic.twitter.com/s70ib455tY — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 7, 2020

4.

Recreate it at home by banging 2 grams and shouting racist tropes at passers by. https://t.co/7SDMTYHKIA — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) July 7, 2020

5.

They should 'show some guts' and have it in a Wetherspoons… go to work, go to the pub, but we're cancelling the Tory conference as it's not safe. https://t.co/zg03J3M37Q pic.twitter.com/QweVokh7VJ — luke bainbridge (@lukebainbridge) July 7, 2020

The news came as a different kind of disappointment to the excellent Mark Francois parody account.

Nooooooooooooooooo. What about the quiz?

😱😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/1qPRJh9O5U — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 7, 2020

It’s fine – they’ll probably do a Zoom quiz.

