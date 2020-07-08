People have been getting laughs out of this bad situation – our 11 favourites
As Wales discusses whether to make masks compulsory in public spaces, England is discussing ending free parking for NHS workers fighting coronavirus on the front line.
It seems unlikely that there’ll be a welcome in the hillside for anyone from Westminster.
On Twitter, funny people are still coming up with new ways of getting a laugh out of a bad situation, and we salute them.
Here’s the latest batch.
1.
Lockdown is like being retired but with none of the back pain.
— Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) July 8, 2020
2.
You have to believe Alok Sharma when he says I did not blame care homes for 20,000 deaths.
The alternative would be that he was telling lies to cover up my lies, which is unthinkable.
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 7, 2020
3.
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
4.
I quite like the idea of socially distanced audience members. Gives the rest of us a chance to fill the O2.
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) July 7, 2020
5.
I hope the remaining six months of 2020 are better than the first eighty three months were.
— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) July 7, 2020
6.
If chubby men had know we were going to be wearing masks so much, we wouldn't have had to grow our beards.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 6, 2020
7.
Not now, the bleeding obvious pic.twitter.com/2QXRMzCzK6
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) July 7, 2020
8.
SHAGGY: *reads tattered poster at deserted amusement park* "Please be aware that owing to the coronavirus situation we are currently operating with a skeleton staff."
SCOOBY-DOO: Ruh roh!
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 7, 2020
9.
WAL-MART MANAGER: sir you have to put pants on
ME: you mean a butt mask? that's a hoax
— FROVO (@fro_vo) July 7, 2020
10.
jeez would everyone calm down it’s just a massive flock of crows descending from a grey, eldritch, doom-tinged sky during a global pandemic https://t.co/1ipf6LBHWX
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 7, 2020
11.
When we all go back to having normal face to face conversations I'm really going to miss the mute and block buttons
— Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) July 7, 2020
READ MORE
Pandemic puns and lockdown laughs – 11 tweets to keep your spirits up
Image @rocinante_11 and @mcoswalt on Unsplash