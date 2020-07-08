People have been getting laughs out of this bad situation – our 11 favourites

As Wales discusses whether to make masks compulsory in public spaces, England is discussing ending free parking for NHS workers fighting coronavirus on the front line.

It seems unlikely that there’ll be a welcome in the hillside for anyone from Westminster.

On Twitter, funny people are still coming up with new ways of getting a laugh out of a bad situation, and we salute them.

Here’s the latest batch.

1.

Lockdown is like being retired but with none of the back pain. — Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) July 8, 2020

2.

You have to believe Alok Sharma when he says I did not blame care homes for 20,000 deaths.

The alternative would be that he was telling lies to cover up my lies, which is unthinkable. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 7, 2020

3.

IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?

WTF = wear that facemask

IMO = indoors mask on

WYM = where’s your mask

CTFU = cover that face up

LMAO = leaving mask always on

DM = dope mask

SMH = superb mask habit

BDSM = bring dad some masks

TYVM = that’s your valiant mask

TMI = that mask is — New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020

4.

I quite like the idea of socially distanced audience members. Gives the rest of us a chance to fill the O2. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) July 7, 2020

5.

I hope the remaining six months of 2020 are better than the first eighty three months were. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) July 7, 2020

6.

If chubby men had know we were going to be wearing masks so much, we wouldn't have had to grow our beards. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 6, 2020

7.

Not now, the bleeding obvious pic.twitter.com/2QXRMzCzK6 — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) July 7, 2020

8.

SHAGGY: *reads tattered poster at deserted amusement park* "Please be aware that owing to the coronavirus situation we are currently operating with a skeleton staff." SCOOBY-DOO: Ruh roh! — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 7, 2020

9.

WAL-MART MANAGER: sir you have to put pants on ME: you mean a butt mask? that's a hoax — FROVO (@fro_vo) July 7, 2020

10.

jeez would everyone calm down it’s just a massive flock of crows descending from a grey, eldritch, doom-tinged sky during a global pandemic https://t.co/1ipf6LBHWX — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 7, 2020

11.

When we all go back to having normal face to face conversations I'm really going to miss the mute and block buttons — Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) July 7, 2020

Image @rocinante_11 and @mcoswalt on Unsplash