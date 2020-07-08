People are appalled that the NHS free parking is ending – 9 scathing reactions
As the Chancellor’s mini-budget approaches, crumbs of his plans have been thrown to the press, with headliners like money for the arts sector and a green jobs boost blazing the trail.
However, it isn’t all good news, as The i newspaper’s Hugo Gye broke to Twitter on Tuesday night.
EXC @theipaper
Govt confirms it will drop funding for NHS staff free parking at hospitals
Ministers resist calls to make emergency scheme permanenthttps://t.co/qSaxPPFz6N
— Hugo Gye (@HugoGye) July 7, 2020
Piers Morgan, who was very vocal in the push for free parking, was appalled.
WHAT????? Is this how you reward our NHS heroes @MattHancock??
Shame on you. 👇 https://t.co/xtuMX65JVF
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2020
He wasn’t the only one.
1.
Clamp for carers https://t.co/H6hWiCUFJj
— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) July 7, 2020
2.
Alexa. Show me a shameless hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/B7btZUHrhb
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 7, 2020
3.
“Can we have a pay rise?”
“No”
“PPE?”
“A bit”
“Weekly coronavirus tests so we don’t die?”
“No”
“Can we at least have free parking”
“Of course”
“Thank you”
“Is gone” https://t.co/nPljfEvwgW
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2020
4.
Starting a book on how long it will take before there's a U-Turn on this great scoop. https://t.co/MF1m3Ojjdb
— Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) July 7, 2020
5.
We'll clap them on Sunday, then take away their free parking on Wednesday https://t.co/BqxpuuBv3p
— Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) July 7, 2020
6.
Oh but I'm sure they can pay using all that accumulated clapping everyone did right? Right? https://t.co/M8ilipbz2d
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 7, 2020
7.
They can't go a day without doing something evil.
Their heads would explode otherwise. https://t.co/WvpAA3wYwI
— James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) July 7, 2020
8.
They're handling this so well. https://t.co/H1OgBtIBxd
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) July 7, 2020
9.
Imagine having to risk your life fighting Covid-19 but first having to find some 50ps https://t.co/y9acB0j4yW
— Sian Harries (@sianharries_) July 7, 2020
Finally, Benjamin Butterworth made an excellent point about funding.
We have the money to re-paint a jet for the Prime Minister, but not to give NHS staff free parking after months of hell protecting the rest of us in a pandemic. https://t.co/QYk7dMKjkK
— Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) July 7, 2020
