People are appalled that the NHS free parking is ending – 9 scathing reactions

As the Chancellor’s mini-budget approaches, crumbs of his plans have been thrown to the press, with headliners like money for the arts sector and a green jobs boost blazing the trail.

However, it isn’t all good news, as The i newspaper’s Hugo Gye broke to Twitter on Tuesday night.

EXC @theipaper Govt confirms it will drop funding for NHS staff free parking at hospitals Ministers resist calls to make emergency scheme permanenthttps://t.co/qSaxPPFz6N — Hugo Gye (@HugoGye) July 7, 2020

Piers Morgan, who was very vocal in the push for free parking, was appalled.

WHAT????? Is this how you reward our NHS heroes @MattHancock??

Shame on you. 👇 https://t.co/xtuMX65JVF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2020

He wasn’t the only one.

1.

Clamp for carers https://t.co/H6hWiCUFJj — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) July 7, 2020

2.

Alexa. Show me a shameless hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/B7btZUHrhb — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 7, 2020

3.

“Can we have a pay rise?”

“No”

“PPE?”

“A bit”

“Weekly coronavirus tests so we don’t die?”

“No”

“Can we at least have free parking”

“Of course”

“Thank you”

“Is gone” https://t.co/nPljfEvwgW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2020

4.

Starting a book on how long it will take before there's a U-Turn on this great scoop. https://t.co/MF1m3Ojjdb — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) July 7, 2020

5.

We'll clap them on Sunday, then take away their free parking on Wednesday https://t.co/BqxpuuBv3p — Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) July 7, 2020

6.

Oh but I'm sure they can pay using all that accumulated clapping everyone did right? Right? https://t.co/M8ilipbz2d — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 7, 2020

7.

They can't go a day without doing something evil.

Their heads would explode otherwise. https://t.co/WvpAA3wYwI — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) July 7, 2020

8.

They're handling this so well. https://t.co/H1OgBtIBxd — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) July 7, 2020

9.

Imagine having to risk your life fighting Covid-19 but first having to find some 50ps https://t.co/y9acB0j4yW — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) July 7, 2020

Finally, Benjamin Butterworth made an excellent point about funding.

We have the money to re-paint a jet for the Prime Minister, but not to give NHS staff free parking after months of hell protecting the rest of us in a pandemic. https://t.co/QYk7dMKjkK — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) July 7, 2020

