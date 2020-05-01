Nigel Farage’s show of support for the NHS rang hollow – 7 scathing clapbacks

Thursday evening saw many people take to their paths to conduct the Clap For Carers that has become a lockdown tradition across the UK.

One of those people was this guy.

His history of having said the UK should move to a paid model of healthcare, as well as his anti-immigrant stance made his clip go down like a dose of the clap.

Here are our favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Author and comedy writer, James Felton, had a message for him.

Perhaps if it were written on the side of a bus …

READ MORE

Nigel Farage went to the beach to talk immigration and everyone made the same point

Source Nigel Farage Image Nigel Farage