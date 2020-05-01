Nigel Farage’s show of support for the NHS rang hollow – 7 scathing clapbacks

Thursday evening saw many people take to their paths to conduct the Clap For Carers that has become a lockdown tradition across the UK.

One of those people was this guy.

Supporting Clap For Our Carers. pic.twitter.com/5X5MA9PXKC — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 30, 2020

His history of having said the UK should move to a paid model of healthcare, as well as his anti-immigrant stance made his clip go down like a dose of the clap.

Here are our favourite reactions.

This new Alan Partridge reboot is shit https://t.co/VzMR19EXlB — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 30, 2020

Get a non-stick pan you scruffy get https://t.co/lJ0QSFliZI — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 30, 2020

🎵He played upon a ladle, a ladle, a ladle/ He played upon a ladle and his name was Rascist Scum🎵 pic.twitter.com/gP9DC1gK5M — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) April 30, 2020

In bits at this, looks like a Victorian era wind up toy https://t.co/tu7QrRw8j5 — Major Charles Innocent (@JoeStephenson96) April 30, 2020

I see you're back from your trip being a racist on the beach Nigel; surprised you're using a cooking pot and not a dog whistle…😐 https://t.co/cMPaEQeEOl — Tony T 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@shrimptony) April 30, 2020

Clapping for carers but at the same time complaining about the number of migrants in the UK 🤔 #clapforkeyworkers https://t.co/R7CS89782d — Nick (@Nclarke30) April 30, 2020

You flouted the lockdown, risking infection to both yourself and others, just to make video in which you wander around looking like a melted Alan Partridge bitterly tooting on the same old dog whistle. If you had your way, many of those workers you applaud wouldn't even be here. https://t.co/tPqr1WuuBr — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) April 30, 2020

Author and comedy writer, James Felton, had a message for him.

You’ve spent your whole career bashing and stoking xenophobia against the people who you’re bashing your shit pan for now. Get back inside, heat up your tin of beans for one and never pretend to support the NHS again. And stop using metal forks in your pan you freak. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 30, 2020

Perhaps if it were written on the side of a bus …

