These ‘patriots’ climbed up a hill to unveil a ‘White Lives Matter’ banner – 9 favourite responses

Just in case – like us – you hadn’t come across a group of people who call themselves the ‘Patriotic Alternative’, they describe themselves as a ‘new community based campaigning group that stands up for the interests of the indigenous people of these islands’.

We only mention them because a bunch of them decided to climb a big hill – Mam Tor in the delightful Peak District – to unveil their ‘White Lives Matter’ banner.

Yesterday, 70 patriots hiked 12 miles, ending up at the top of Mam Tor. Great exercise, great friends, great day!#PatrioticAlternative pic.twitter.com/JF7stIJItV — Patriotic Alternative (@PatAlternative) July 5, 2020

And here are our 9 favourite responses, only some of which are about cargo shorts.

1.

2.

So why won’t any of these patriots show their faces — Hannah 🚲 (@theeyecollector) July 5, 2020

3.

I'm so glad these lads are out there drawing attention to the oppression I suffer on a daily basis as a middle aged white man. https://t.co/vD8L0I6YRn — Jim (@Barcajim3) July 5, 2020

4.

I'm assuming you all hid your faces with the banner so you could show off those 67 pairs of sweet, sweet cargo shorts? https://t.co/UyYWChueVs — Wear A Mask You Goatmouth Motherfuckers (@Kno) July 5, 2020

5.

The high levels of cargo short in this photo tells me everything I need to know 🤢 — Hannah 🚲 (@theeyecollector) July 5, 2020

6.

7.

Mam Tor is, near me. The carpark is only about 60m below the top of the hill. You can see 3-year olds walking up there — Jim Parkin🕯 #BLM #FBPE (@ParkinJim) July 5, 2020

8.

OK, so 70 made it, but many did you leave behind, wheezing? — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) July 5, 2020

9.

I count, at most, 30 sets of legs hiding behind that banner they’re so proud of. Presumably it took the other 40 people to operate the camera. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 5, 2020

