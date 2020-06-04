Fox News picked the wrong – or right – rich white guy to ask about the protests

Fox News has been wavering slightly in its support for Donald Trump recently, but it’s still very much the Daily Mail of US TV news.

On Thursday, the broadcaster was covering Black Lives Matter protests around the home of Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, when they opted to interview one of his neighbours, Andy Goodman.

Here’s how that panned out.

Even Garcetti’s rich white neighbors get it more than he does. pic.twitter.com/jjZp9CEjLb — Unrig LA (@UnrigLA) June 3, 2020

Probably not what the reporter expected, to be fair. The clip went viral and has been watched almost eight million times in less than 24 hours, picking up reactions like this.

Fox News picked the wrong rich old guy. I’m sure their audience was pissing blood. https://t.co/Qmnby7c8rm — Dave "Alive" Anthony (@daveanthony) June 3, 2020

fuck it he’s the new mayor https://t.co/nbW5mmsRkT — shawn wasabi (@shawnwasabi) June 3, 2020

She ain’t get the answer she was looking for lmao https://t.co/TII4FugExF — Edgar Momplaisir (@edgarmomplaisir) June 3, 2020

THIS IS WHITE PRIVILEGE USED RIGHT! https://t.co/UK5WPzVp36 — UwU Train#OUSTDUTERTENOW (@Skelehe4d) June 4, 2020

One viewer had a particular interest in the clip.

That’s my fucking Dad. While I wish this reporter was interviewing POC and not looking for soundbites from Boomers… That’s my fucking Dad. https://t.co/ovk10AThyP — Danl (@dj_danl) June 3, 2020

Finally, a message from the man himself.

I am overwhelmed by all the affirmations for my comments to Fox News during the protest yesterday at the LA Mayor's residence. https://t.co/kj8AVdSMWh Please accept this as thanks for your kind, warm words, and please know I'm reading every one. Keep fighting the good fight. — Andy Goodman (@GoodmanCenter) June 3, 2020

