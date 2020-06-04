Fox News picked the wrong – or right – rich white guy to ask about the protests

Fox News has been wavering slightly in its support for Donald Trump recently, but it’s still very much the Daily Mail of US TV news.

On Thursday, the broadcaster was covering Black Lives Matter protests around the home of Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, when they opted to interview one of his neighbours, Andy Goodman.

Here’s how that panned out.

Probably not what the reporter expected, to be fair. The clip went viral and has been watched almost eight million times in less than 24 hours, picking up reactions like this.

One viewer had a particular interest in the clip.

Finally, a message from the man himself.

Source Fox News via @UnrigLA Image Fox News via @UnrigLA