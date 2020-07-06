People have been joking about the pandemic – the 11 funniest

It’s been a big weekend for the coronavirus. Christmas came early for it when loads of people went out, got drunk and forgot how to socially distance.

In happier news, the government has announced a £1.5bn package for the arts sector, which should help some if not all of the struggling companies from sliding to destruction.

Here’s what people have been saying about that and other pandemic-related things.

1.

Mind you, I also once gave £1.5bn to the theatre industry, when I bought a gin & tonic and a programme at 'We Will Rock You' — Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 6, 2020

2.

The first rule of Fight Club is that you may fight with one other household in your own home as long as you observe social distancing. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) July 4, 2020

3.

Wow. Lockdown really is being lifted. Just saw the Venga Bus is back up and running. Reduced service but still. — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) July 3, 2020

4.

it's now legal for two households to meet up, but they have to be both alike in dignity — Lorna Rose 🏳️‍🌈 (@lornlornlors) July 3, 2020

5.

“I’m dying for a beer” has taken on a new meaning today. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 4, 2020

6.

the other benefit for wearing a face mask that we don’t seem to talk about much is that evil spirits that have been banished from other bodies during exorcisms cannot enter your body via your nose or mouth — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 4, 2020

7.

The R rate over the next two weeks pic.twitter.com/ArCVeImEXq — shane reaction (@shane_reaction_) July 5, 2020

8.

Already been to the pub and the hairdressers, I've had a short and a back and sides. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 4, 2020

9.

GOVERNMENT: Enjoy pubs and restaurants again! PEOPLE: Yaay GOVERNMENT: Thanks for getting back to work and paying taxes PEOPLE: Umm okay GOVERNMENT: If you get sick and die it's your fault now PEOPLE: Wait what — mo (@chuuew) July 4, 2020

10.

I am exactly one pound lighter than I was before lockdown. I don't want to lecture you all, but it's really not that hard – just say no to that extra roast potato, avoid the odd cream cake and elect to have a limb amputated. Not rocket science. — Jason (@NickMotown) July 5, 2020

11.

– i just slipped in dog shit and fell face first into a swarm of angry bees whilst eating a honey sandwich.

– unlucky, well chin up. at least we’ve our holiday in leicester to look forward to…

– pic.twitter.com/rnxFPLVox4 — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) July 1, 2020

