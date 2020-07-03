14 of the funniest jokes we’ve seen about the coronavirus

Six months ago, we’d never have suspected that people would be making jokes about a deadly pandemic, but then we’d also never have guessed that Stanley Johnson does his own cleaning, which is the only explanation of his claim to be Covid-proofing his Greek villa.

Yet, here we are, more than 100 days after lockdown began and still spotting new and very funny hot takes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2