14 of the funniest jokes we’ve seen about the coronavirus

Six months ago, we’d never have suspected that people would be making jokes about a deadly pandemic, but then we’d also never have guessed that Stanley Johnson does his own cleaning, which is the only explanation of his claim to be Covid-proofing his Greek villa.

Yet, here we are, more than 100 days after lockdown began and still spotting new and very funny hot takes.

1.

This is the first year I’m not going to Fiji because of COVID-19. 🥺 Normally, I do not go because I am poor. — brooke miller (@buhrooke) June 26, 2020

2.

At this point, wearing a Mask in public is more of an IQ test.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 28, 2020

3.

It’s such a shame this summer’s been spoilt. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, I would currently be at a county cricket ground, huddled under a tea bar with rain dripping into a sandwich, waiting for umpires to call off play until August. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) July 2, 2020

4.

5.

I think the pubs are opening because the government wants us drunk enough to think they are doing a good job. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 2, 2020

6.

The nation's most prolific swingers showing greater moral responsibility than the government, is it?https://t.co/iplH7OTvnk — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) July 1, 2020

7.

The fragility of folks who won’t wear a mask is truly breathtaking. I lived for four years inside two internment camps, and I heard less bitching and whining there than I do today. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 28, 2020

8.