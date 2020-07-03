The only 5 responses you need to the government’s advice to not overdo it at the pub

Less than 24 hours after the government basically posted an advert for going to the pub – which they were forced to delete – the advice has changed somewhat.

Downing Street has warned people not to 'overdo it' when the #coronavirus #lockdown is eased this weekend https://t.co/GsU2rllvDr — SkyNews (@SkyNews) July 2, 2020

It’s “Stay alert” part 2.

These five reactions say everything that needs to be said. It’s not all safe for work.

More crystal clear messaging from the masters of communication. https://t.co/imDuNau3d7 — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) July 2, 2020

We have come up with revised guidance for working class people having a night out.

Please keep at least 1m away from people unless you are:

a) having a fight, or

b) getting fingered in a bus shelter https://t.co/CE4ANwSEbi — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 2, 2020

"Don't do the thing and/or if you do do the thing ensure that whatever you do it's *the* thing and not the other thing or vice versa" https://t.co/eIEsEjTwcb — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) July 2, 2020

Narrator: But they did overdo it. They all overdid it. https://t.co/1vX3TuFMps — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) July 2, 2020

This is great. Perfectly clear. So if we want to avoid coronavirus we have to avoid overdoing it and underdoing it and stick to doing it. So helpful. https://t.co/fYk0KZNf9L — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 2, 2020

Author and comedy writer, James Felton, explained this widely held theory far better than we could.

That is literally their tactic isn’t it. Open the pubs in the full knowledge that everyone will get wankered then say “but we told you not to get wankered though, this is your fault” as thousands of people die. https://t.co/Tb0V3fcfJJ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 2, 2020

If you do get carried away, don’t forget to say you were checking your eyesight.

