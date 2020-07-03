This woman whose husband got chlamydia ‘from a mask’ is due a rude awakening

This exchange on Facebook about a woman who’s husband came back from a business trip and blamed a ‘mask’ for the infection he picked up is funny-sad. Or sad-funny. Or maybe just sad.

‘“Don’t mind me, just came to find the chlamydia comment I heard about.” From my local news FB post about the number of new Covid cases in my state,’ said dicknotrichard who shared it on Reddit.

‘This is crazier than the 5G cult. I mean, seriously? You actually think you can get a STD from a fucking mask? Maybe f-cking someone with a mask, but not from wearing it.’ 1800donttalktome

READ MORE

This person’s fury at what someone did to the Confederate flag only makes it better

Source Reddit yu/dicknotrichard