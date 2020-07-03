This person’s fury at what someone did to the Confederate flag only makes it better

To many people in the south of America, the Confederate flag is a symbol of their heritage, a sign of historic pride and defiance to liberalism.

But to most people – and when we say ‘most people’, we mean people who are right – the battle flag used by Southern states in the American Civil War is a symbol of slavery, standing for white supremacy and racial violence.

And it’s fair to say this person wasn’t happy with what’s been done to their favourite flag.

‘I mean, it looks way better now,’ said CrimsonKing123 who shared it on Reddit.

‘Well, they always said the South’s gonna rise again.’ CausticSaint

Source Reddit u/CrimsonKing123