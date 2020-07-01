The White House claims Trump is the most informed person on the planet – 11 informed rebuttals

For several days, Donald Trump has been embroiled in accusations of ignoring a bounty placed on the heads of US soldiers by Vladimir Putin, with proof emerging that the claim was shared with the US President in a written briefing in February.

On Monday, the White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, excused Trump by claiming that he hadn’t been “personally briefed”, implying that the written information he’d been given wasn’t enough.

Naturally, the press followed this up at Tuesday’s briefing.

Let’s look at those points:

The President does read.

He consumes intelligence “verbally”.

He is the most informed person on planet earth.

Hang on – what?

via Gfycat

Twitter users weren’t convinced.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

In conclusion:

Source @Acyn