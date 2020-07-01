The White House claims Trump is the most informed person on the planet – 11 informed rebuttals

For several days, Donald Trump has been embroiled in accusations of ignoring a bounty placed on the heads of US soldiers by Vladimir Putin, with proof emerging that the claim was shared with the US President in a written briefing in February.

On Monday, the White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, excused Trump by claiming that he hadn’t been “personally briefed”, implying that the written information he’d been given wasn’t enough.

Naturally, the press followed this up at Tuesday’s briefing.

Kayleigh: The President does read and also consumes intelligence verbally. This President is the most informed person on the planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face pic.twitter.com/tr0e8MU0LN — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020

Let’s look at those points:

The President does read. He consumes intelligence “verbally”. He is the most informed person on planet earth.

Hang on – what?

NOW: @PressSec says @realDonaldTrump "This president is the most informed person on planet earth." pic.twitter.com/sUdOpk8AAL — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 30, 2020

via Gfycat

Twitter users weren’t convinced.

1.

If Trump is the most informed person on planet, then I must be the straightest. See? Just saying it doesn’t make it so. https://t.co/hxIReknMfk — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2020

2.

Kayleigh has words. All of them are lies. Binders full of lies.

There should be a laugh track to accompany her statement. https://t.co/ddXMu0EVY8 — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) June 30, 2020

3.

He thought Finland was part of Russia and didn't know that the UK has an arsenal of nuclear weapons. He's not the most informed person on the planet on any subject. He's an angry simpleton with a colossal ego and tiny intellect. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 30, 2020

4.

omg. how did she not burst into flames? https://t.co/SgdPie5EhR — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) June 30, 2020

5.

OMG I guess she wants a job at the Trump Org or Fox after this. You could not pay me enough to humiliate myself like this. — marybl (@marybl62) June 30, 2020

6.

He thinks windmills cause cancer. https://t.co/hWp2PzzECt — Please Wear Masks (@DanSlott) June 30, 2020

7.

Joseph Goebbels just texted me to suggest that Kayleigh might want to dial it down a little. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) June 30, 2020

8.

He wouldn’t even be the most informed person at a Planet Hollywood. — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) June 30, 2020

9.

He's also, he would acknowledge, the most humble person ever to have existed. https://t.co/tiF20UbpjS — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 30, 2020

10.

Can you imagine calling a press conference in one hour with the main talking point being – "The President Does Read." — Jonathan Gaffney (@JGaffneyUSN) June 30, 2020

11.

🏆Dumbest Fucking Sentence Ever Spoken Award🏆 https://t.co/LKN9gnWL2c — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) June 30, 2020

In conclusion:

Kayleigh: Trump is the most informed person on Earth. Me: So doesn’t that kind of kill your “he wasn’t briefed” excuse? 🤔 — 🇨🇦🔥 Hot Medic 🔥 #BlackLivesMatter (@anthonycwalker) July 1, 2020

