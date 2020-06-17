Donald Trump talked about an AIDS vaccine which doesn’t exist – our 11 favourite reactions

While addressing the press on much-needed police reform, Donald Trump rambled on about the prospects of a coronavirus vaccine, casually mentioning that “They’ve come up with the AIDS vaccine.”

“They’ve come up with the AIDS vaccine” pic.twitter.com/Z8MQK5Bi2F — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 16, 2020

What? These people were as surprised as we were to learn this closely guarded secret.

1.

Breaking: Trump just cured AIDS — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) June 16, 2020

2.

Wait till he finds out about the aids Vaccine it’s so good it’s invisible https://t.co/HM6Si399ad — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 16, 2020

3.

I must have missed this major scientific breakthrough https://t.co/nY5kBSSNFZ — Elizabeth Wash Your Hands Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) June 16, 2020

4.

They gotta start heckling this man the way they do comedians. https://t.co/V4rc4HcxIF — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 16, 2020

5.

Wait, there's an AIDS vaccine? 🤔 Let me guess, it's hydroxychloroquine. https://t.co/UI0Eec4RIR — Lady Jaye (@MsJayePersists) June 16, 2020

6.

Dumbest person on the planet — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 16, 2020

7.

If President Obama ever slurred through a speech and lied about an AIDS vaccine, he'd have been impeached and removed faster than trump "ran" down that ramp. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 16, 2020

8.

The sad part is that as soon as I saw "AIDS vaccine" trending, I knew Donald Trump was the one who had said something stupid about it. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 16, 2020

9.

Sean Hannity was right. Donald Trump could cure cancer & the Fake Media wouldn't give him credit. Today @realDonaldTrump cured AIDS. I think he also cured Ebola, Cop Murder & Racism. So more many miracles coming our way in next 140 days from the great one. @seanhannity #Biden2020 https://t.co/oS6BqxKESj — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 16, 2020

10.

By the end of the day he will have categorically denied making this statement https://t.co/mYKGGZ3Mjx — Alex H. Kasprak (@alexkasprak) June 16, 2020

11.

Since Dr. Trump cured AIDS today, I bet he will tackle Alzheimer’s Wednesday, Parkinson’s Thursday and Cancer on Friday. — Rural Independent 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈❤️ (@gay_seniors) June 16, 2020

For the avoidance of all doubt …

There is no AIDS vaccine and health care for those with AIDS and HIV remains ludicrously expensive and inaccessible to countless folks who need it I hope this clarifies the statement just put out by the "President" of the United States. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 16, 2020

We can’t wait to see what Sarah Cooper does with this one.

READ MORE

The full transcript of Donald Trump’s response to this question is simply extraordinary

Source Acyn Torabi Image Acyn Torabi, @younis67 on Unsplash