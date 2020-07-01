This Polari weather forecast went down a storm at the end of Pride month

As Pride month came to an end, Owain Wyn Evans, the BBC’s drumming weather man, saw it off in style by delivering the forecast in Polari, the elaborate slang that was once used by members of the gay community.

As #PrideMonth 2020 draws to a close, I wanted to put together this Bona forecast. Polari has been described as a lost gay language used as a form of code between members of the LGBTQ community before homosexuality was decriminalised. #PRIDE2020 pic.twitter.com/yo46n3wrIu — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) June 30, 2020

Here are a few words you might want to drop into conversations.

Munge – darkness Dolly – pleasant Lallies – legs Capella – hat Vada – see/look

Sadly, it didn’t make the outlook any better, but it went down a storm on Twitter.

Oh vada our Owain screeching the nanti munge in yer actual polari! https://t.co/Thb4OAxlx7 — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) June 30, 2020

This is a bona forecast-ette! https://t.co/m3Oom7cUok — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) June 30, 2020

What's the story with the overnight munge? Love this. 🌈 https://t.co/CUomHdrf4I — Dr Sara Shinton (@sarashinton) June 30, 2020

If Kenneth Williams did the weather… — George Cooper (@GeorgeICooper) June 30, 2020

On that note, here’s Kenneth Williams with Hugh Paddick sharing a bit of Polari via ‘Bona Books’.

READ MORE

That’s not thunder – it’s Owain the weather man on drums

Source Owain Wyn Evans Image Owain Wyn Evans