This Polari weather forecast went down a storm at the end of Pride month
As Pride month came to an end, Owain Wyn Evans, the BBC’s drumming weather man, saw it off in style by delivering the forecast in Polari, the elaborate slang that was once used by members of the gay community.
As #PrideMonth 2020 draws to a close, I wanted to put together this Bona forecast. Polari has been described as a lost gay language used as a form of code between members of the LGBTQ community before homosexuality was decriminalised. #PRIDE2020 pic.twitter.com/yo46n3wrIu
— Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) June 30, 2020
Here are a few words you might want to drop into conversations.
Munge – darkness
Dolly – pleasant
Lallies – legs
Capella – hat
Vada – see/look
Sadly, it didn’t make the outlook any better, but it went down a storm on Twitter.
Oh vada our Owain screeching the nanti munge in yer actual polari! https://t.co/Thb4OAxlx7
— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) June 30, 2020
This is a bona forecast-ette! https://t.co/m3Oom7cUok
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) June 30, 2020
Joyous! https://t.co/WWGpAsIY7a
— Howard Hardiman (@howardhardiman) June 30, 2020
What's the story with the overnight munge? Love this. 🌈 https://t.co/CUomHdrf4I
— Dr Sara Shinton (@sarashinton) June 30, 2020
If Kenneth Williams did the weather…
— George Cooper (@GeorgeICooper) June 30, 2020
On that note, here’s Kenneth Williams with Hugh Paddick sharing a bit of Polari via ‘Bona Books’.
