Mark Francois’ letter to Michel Barnier suffered a hilarious takedown via the red pen

In case you didn’t know, ERG leading light Mark Gino Francois wrote to Michel Barnier regarding the UK’s transition out of the EU.

A Letter from Mark Francois, Chairman of the ERG to Michel Barnier. pic.twitter.com/uHjyJ57ERZ — Andrea Jenkyns MP #StayAlertSaveLives (@andreajenkyns) June 29, 2020

The passive-aggressive “missive” got exactly the reception you’d expect, with responses like this:

This is utterly batshit. At what point has the UK not elected its own government or passed its own laws? That sitting MPs are seemingly so proud of their ignorance explains a hell of a lot about why we're in this farcical position. https://t.co/q6zwOZpK9c — Dan Sohege (@stand_for_all) June 29, 2020

It didn’t take long for Bronnagh Ó Súilleabháin to subject it to serious scrutiny, and the result was hilarious.

The letter from Francois yesterday? It was begging for the red pen treatment. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aCSj3kdoPY — Bronnagh Ó Súilleabháin (@bronnaghOS) June 30, 2020

Let’s pick out a few of Bronnagh’s notes.

“Aggressive tone & not necessary.

All countries are free unless dictatorship, colonised/occupied.

See British Empire Chapter 2.”

“Mark! We covered this in October 2019.

I am clearly wasting my time giving you extra tutorials & allowing a vote on the issue if you will not LISTEN.”

“What research?

You have no idea what you’re writing about.

V. poor.

The comprehensive burn went down very well on Twitter.

Just brilliant! Laugh out loud moments! So full of his own self importance! — Maureen Pickering (@MaureenPickeri5) June 30, 2020

Exemplary – would suggest adding a little green ink to confirm how far beyond rational thought it is. — damien woods (@bohola4) June 30, 2020

Mark Francois really is a third-rate politician. It's embarrassing. Who votes for him? #BrexitShambles https://t.co/hZvqHknrza — Antony Clements (@heyarnold) July 1, 2020

I cringed so hard at this letter that I prolapsed my bottom. https://t.co/zht9A87MTR — Happy as a Monkey (@happyasamonkey) June 30, 2020

If anything, Mark Francois got off lightly.

Wow! As a former lecturer in EU law, I’d have added even more red pen and a LONG note at the end …. a letter like this only serves to illustrate the extent of the author’s ignorance (and arrogance)… — Peony and Thistle 🌈 STAY AT HOME (@peonyandthistle) June 30, 2020

We highly recommend he writes out 100 lines:

“I must not enter a battle of wits unarmed.”

READ MORE

Mark Francois’ letter to Michel Barnier got exactly the reaction it deserved – 12 hilarious takedowns

Source Bronnagh Ó Súilleabháin Image Bronnagh Ó Súilleabháin, Screengrab