Mark Francois’ letter to Michel Barnier suffered a hilarious takedown via the red pen

In case you didn’t know, ERG leading light Mark Gino Francois wrote to Michel Barnier regarding the UK’s transition out of the EU.

The passive-aggressive “missive” got exactly the reception you’d expect, with responses like this:

It didn’t take long for Bronnagh Ó Súilleabháin to subject it to serious scrutiny, and the result was hilarious.

Let’s pick out a few of Bronnagh’s notes.

“Aggressive tone & not necessary.
All countries are free unless dictatorship, colonised/occupied.
See British Empire Chapter 2.”

“Mark! We covered this in October 2019.
I am clearly wasting my time giving you extra tutorials & allowing a vote on the issue if you will not LISTEN.”

“What research?
You have no idea what you’re writing about.
V. poor.

The comprehensive burn went down very well on Twitter.

If anything, Mark Francois got off lightly.

We highly recommend he writes out 100 lines:

I must not enter a battle of wits unarmed.”

Source Bronnagh Ó Súilleabháin Image Bronnagh Ó Súilleabháin, Screengrab