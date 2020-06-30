Mark Francois’ letter to Michel Barnier got exactly the reaction it deserved – 12 hilarious takedowns

The UK has one day – at the time of writing – to ask for an extension to the negotiation period before leaving EU regulations, but the government remains steadfastly determined to plough on.

With reports that talks aren’t progressing well, arch Brexiter, Mark François, decided to step in and write to the European Commission’s Head of Relations with the UK, Michel Barnier.

Of course he did.

A Letter from Mark Francois, Chairman of the ERG to Michel Barnier. pic.twitter.com/uHjyJ57ERZ — Andrea Jenkyns MP #StayAlertSaveLives (@andreajenkyns) June 29, 2020

tl;dr Blah, blah …sovereignty …blah, blah …stay away from our British fish …blah, blah …own laws.

More of a toddler demanding later bedtimes and a stash of chocolate in the bedroom than a letter from a politician.

Here’s the reception Twitter gave it.

1.

Just had a text from Michel Barnier:

"Who the fuck is Mark Francois?" https://t.co/q0FLmrURDE — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 29, 2020

2.

The last par is so staggeringly insane. I blame the parents, of course. You shouldn't let little boys watch war movies at too young an age https://t.co/nYlP5hdGHg — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 29, 2020

3.

A well judged and restrained letter. Credit to Mark for not mentioning his role at Dunkirk, El Alamein and his single handed liberation of Paris. https://t.co/PSWIgiL7H9 — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) June 29, 2020

4.

The original draft was written in crayon. https://t.co/McqWE6Dagg — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) June 29, 2020

5.

A ‘missive’ ? No doubt he popped to a local hostelry after writing this to demand a few ales from the stout yeoman of the bar. https://t.co/scjc4DzdQ8 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 29, 2020

6.

Entitled: "a Missive from a Free Country", Mark Francois sounds like a 12 year old writing to the Headmaster. Almost endearing. Sadly, the school has rules, which can't be ignored just for him and his friends even if the Headmaster does like them. pic.twitter.com/m8QmwV92vo — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) June 29, 2020

7.

Barnier: “Who is Mark Francois?” “Have you ever seen The Hobbit?…” https://t.co/liiIZadCYY — Damon Evans (@damocrat) June 29, 2020

8.

Key takeaway from Mark Francois' letter to Barnier is that the MP writes as stylishly as he dresses. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 29, 2020

9.

If you don’t laugh after reading this, see a doctor. pic.twitter.com/f3HsF4AO1h — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 29, 2020

10.

If you think Brexiteers are excited about December 31st, imagine how much Michel Barnier is counting down the days until he no longer even has to pretend an interest in Mark Francois's views. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) June 29, 2020

11.

Mark Francois' letter to the EU stating his position on Brexit negotiations has reminded me I must write to the Crystal Palace chairman to remind him to sign Messi — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 29, 2020

12.

Mark Francois' sole reason for existing is simply to provide inspiration and material for his Twitter parody account. https://t.co/JIHa2XrYwp — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 29, 2020

That last one has a definite point.

Good afternoon, @MichelBarnier, did you get any post today? — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) June 29, 2020

I have never been more relevant. — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) June 29, 2020

READ MORE

Mark Francois wants Big Ben bongs for Brexit – 5 timely takedowns

Source Andrea Jenkyns Image Andrea Jenkyns, Screengrab