Mark Francois’ letter to Michel Barnier got exactly the reaction it deserved – 12 hilarious takedowns

The UK has one day – at the time of writing – to ask for an extension to the negotiation period before leaving EU regulations, but the government remains steadfastly determined to plough on.

With reports that talks aren’t progressing well, arch Brexiter, Mark François, decided to step in and write to the European Commission’s Head of Relations with the UK, Michel Barnier.

Of course he did.

tl;dr Blah, blah …sovereignty …blah, blah …stay away from our British fish …blah, blah …own laws.

More of a toddler demanding later bedtimes and a stash of chocolate in the bedroom than a letter from a politician.

Here’s the reception Twitter gave it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

That last one has a definite point.

