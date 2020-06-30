This video of foxes laughing is just the content we needed today

Some days are harder than others in lockdown and we hope you’re not having too difficult a time of it right now.

But whatever mood you’re in, we’re hoping this will lift it just a little bit (and maybe a lot).

It’s a video of foxes laughing and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Wonderful.

And just in case you didn’t see this – or you want to watch it again – remember this?

READ MORE

‘I cannot, I repeat I CANNOT, stop watching this video of 22 large teddy bears riding a rollercoaster’

Source @mollyfprince