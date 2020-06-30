This video of foxes laughing is just the content we needed today
Some days are harder than others in lockdown and we hope you’re not having too difficult a time of it right now.
But whatever mood you’re in, we’re hoping this will lift it just a little bit (and maybe a lot).
It’s a video of foxes laughing and, well, have a watch for yourself.
If you've never heard a fox laugh, you’re welcome!
pic.twitter.com/jOLVddXWJ1
— mollyfprince (@mollyfprince) June 29, 2020
Wonderful.
We need more of this and less of pretty much everything else. 😀
— Run, Eat, Ralph 🏃🏻🍕🍺 (@Mr_Ralph_) June 29, 2020
Foxes are just dogs running on cat software
— Dennis 'T-980' Emigh (@T980) June 29, 2020
Can we crowd fund some late-night comedy to stop the bastards shagging? https://t.co/oklpQOuCsD
— Matt Lees (@Jam_sponge) June 30, 2020
And just in case you didn’t see this – or you want to watch it again – remember this?
But have you ever seen a fox steal a phone?!? pic.twitter.com/bbkrvqopht
— Quarantine Queen 👑 (@Socia11yDistant) June 30, 2020
Source @mollyfprince