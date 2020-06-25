This video of 22 teddy bears on a rollercoaster is the content we needed today

This is just the distraction we needed from the outside world right now. It’s 22 cuddly toys – teddy bears, to be precise – on a rollercoaster and, well, enjoy the ride.

I cannot, I repeat I CANNOT, stop watching this video of 22 large teddy bears riding a roller coaster pic.twitter.com/SxN7DZm1bE — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 23, 2020

Basically, they all came to life.

Shout out to my guy (left side, second row) he's really feeling it I mean look at those arms go! — Hannah (@potadohs) June 24, 2020

I love how they have still the same face expression all the time 🙂 — Petr Podlešák (@podlesak) June 23, 2020

Their heads! Their ears! THEIR LITTLE ARMS! I can't even!!! ahhhhhh so cute! I needed this. — J. Eckert is Social Distancing (@sargonas) June 25, 2020

If anything goes wrong they're stuffed. — Simon Ramsden (@NorthernRingo) June 24, 2020

And here it is with added voices.

22 Giant Teddy Bears on a Rollercoaster with Voices. The bears needed voices so I found a different clip of humans on the same rollercoaster. Extracted the audio, lined it up, and changed the speed to match it with the bear video.

Untamed Rollercoaster at Walibi Holland. pic.twitter.com/BPyC90Qxr2 — Asobi.tech 😺😺🏰 Early Access itchio (@asobitech) May 28, 2020

To conclude, this.

I'm making this the last thing I see on Twitter tonight. Stopping my doomscrolling and ending on a good note. https://t.co/bS4HbMPnqb — Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) June 25, 2020

