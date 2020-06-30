Kanye said Kim is now a billionaire with this veg-based tweet – 9 favourite responses

Kanye West had some very exciting news to share with everyone. Yes, his wife Kim Kardashian West is now officially a billionaire!

Yay!

And he announced it by tweeting this.

Naturally people had thoughts, and here are 9 of the best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

If you’re not particularly into your veg-based tweets and prefer your language a little bit fruitier, there was also this straight-talking response.

READ MORE

Kanye and Kim shared a couple of photos and people had thoughts – the 9 funniest