Kanye said Kim is now a billionaire with this veg-based tweet – 9 favourite responses

Kanye West had some very exciting news to share with everyone. Yes, his wife Kim Kardashian West is now officially a billionaire!

Yay!

And he announced it by tweeting this.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

Naturally people had thoughts, and here are 9 of the best.

1.

We all share your joy, Kanye – this is EXACTLY the news everyone wanted as the world is being ravaged by a global pandemic & economic disaster. https://t.co/NQuXQbDezj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2020

2.

kanye that’s a bell pepper not your wife https://t.co/BDiQPAnh55 — beans after dark after dark (@goodbeanaltalt) June 30, 2020

3.

Fair play to Kanye. He tipped out the contents of a Ready Steady Cook carrier bag and called it art https://t.co/kvff7iQPVm — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 30, 2020

4.

Can't wait until I graft my arse off to make a billion dollars, and my husband Tweets me a picture of a tomato and tells me God did it all. https://t.co/DqQbFNIZzS — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 30, 2020

5.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian are both drowning. You only have one life ring.

What sandwich do you make? https://t.co/RfJrXb6WtM — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) June 30, 2020

6.

She started with just a dream and a $100m trust fund and now look at her! https://t.co/yZmbnLDQuY — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) June 30, 2020

7.

room left unread, as usual https://t.co/94KY7ZkXN6 — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) June 30, 2020

8.

i don’t know where my next paycheck is coming from https://t.co/sC7ntqpYET — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) June 30, 2020

9.

I’m gonna assume that only billionaires will understand what this means https://t.co/0kW6uHYcTA — Mat (@matchu_chutrain) June 30, 2020

If you’re not particularly into your veg-based tweets and prefer your language a little bit fruitier, there was also this straight-talking response.

Read the fucking room you thundercunt. https://t.co/6a9YmVf6IM — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 30, 2020

