Kanye said Kim is now a billionaire with this veg-based tweet – 9 favourite responses
Kanye West had some very exciting news to share with everyone. Yes, his wife Kim Kardashian West is now officially a billionaire!
Yay!
And he announced it by tweeting this.
I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire
You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family
So blessed this is still life
So I made you this still life
We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah
— ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020
Naturally people had thoughts, and here are 9 of the best.
1.
We all share your joy, Kanye – this is EXACTLY the news everyone wanted as the world is being ravaged by a global pandemic & economic disaster. https://t.co/NQuXQbDezj
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2020
2.
kanye that’s a bell pepper not your wife https://t.co/BDiQPAnh55
— beans after dark after dark (@goodbeanaltalt) June 30, 2020
3.
Fair play to Kanye. He tipped out the contents of a Ready Steady Cook carrier bag and called it art https://t.co/kvff7iQPVm
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 30, 2020
4.
Can't wait until I graft my arse off to make a billion dollars, and my husband Tweets me a picture of a tomato and tells me God did it all. https://t.co/DqQbFNIZzS
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 30, 2020
5.
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian are both drowning. You only have one life ring.
What sandwich do you make? https://t.co/RfJrXb6WtM
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) June 30, 2020
6.
She started with just a dream and a $100m trust fund and now look at her! https://t.co/yZmbnLDQuY
— Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) June 30, 2020
7.
room left unread, as usual https://t.co/94KY7ZkXN6
— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) June 30, 2020
8.
i don’t know where my next paycheck is coming from https://t.co/sC7ntqpYET
— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) June 30, 2020
9.
I’m gonna assume that only billionaires will understand what this means https://t.co/0kW6uHYcTA
— Mat (@matchu_chutrain) June 30, 2020
If you’re not particularly into your veg-based tweets and prefer your language a little bit fruitier, there was also this straight-talking response.
Read the fucking room you thundercunt. https://t.co/6a9YmVf6IM
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 30, 2020
