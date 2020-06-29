Kanye and Kim shared a couple of photos and people had thoughts – the 9 funniest

The Kardashians aren’t known for passing up the opportunity to share photos of themselves, so it was no surprise when the most famous of the clan, Kim Kardashian West, shared a couple of pics of herself with hubby Kanye.

Happy Sunday pic.twitter.com/Wy75t8y1cf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 28, 2020

Their distinctive fashion statement put people in mind of quite a lot of things.

These were our favourites.

Jesus, they must squeak like a Spanish galleon on rough seas. https://t.co/QpdMsw6Rfx — Phlegm -I was being ironic- Clandango (@Cain_Unable) June 28, 2020

FOUND: near Beachy Head, 2 plastic action figures. I’m sure some kid will be missing these, breaks my heart. Please RT and help return them to their owner! 🤞 https://t.co/qyoFTcDkhL — The Bath Bird (@TheBathBird) June 28, 2020

Looks like they're up a log cabin in Dundee, waiting on the hot tub warming up. https://t.co/sNB6icNaDT — Fitzy 🍀 (@Fitzy_072) June 28, 2020

looks like she took apart the couch and made an outfit 🤩😂 — mariah 🥀🖤 (@riahalexis) June 28, 2020

Imagine them farting in this. https://t.co/as6JU0TbnT — Beckie Kathleen 🏳️‍🌈 (@DoItWithFlareon) June 28, 2020

When you turn up at Glastonbury not realising it's been cancelled pic.twitter.com/iLIf9PcR5l — SoliTrude (@Trudski2012) June 28, 2020

This Matrix reboot looks whack AF https://t.co/78Jim4rclb — Stupid Sexy Corbin (@StupidSxyCorbin) June 28, 2020

The very funny Darren Dutton dreamt up a new Kardashian workwear range.

Introducing Kim Kardashian's new workwear range pic.twitter.com/VjFgEKI6jK — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 28, 2020

Honestly, Darren – don’t give her ideas.

