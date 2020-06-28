Surely the greatest news story you’ll watch today

This news report about two men who got into trouble after taking an unscheduled trip down Dublin’s River Liffey is two minutes well spent.

Without a doubt RTÉ’s greatest news report ever. Gets better and better at every single turn. pic.twitter.com/G3QFlkds8M — David Connors (@peterswellman) June 27, 2020

Can’t wait for the sequel.

Paul Reynolds is now my favorite TV reporter.

Stay with this until he tags out. https://t.co/VyJYNTYBmD — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 28, 2020

A masterpiece — Sarah-Jane Murphy (@sjanemurf) June 27, 2020

Just insanely, unimprovably Irish stuff here https://t.co/3prP1ksPMY — Mark O'Connell (@mrkocnnll) June 27, 2020

Fair dues to the reporter for keeping a straight face — Shane Caher (@CaherShane) June 27, 2020

This deserves wider coverage https://t.co/NzGUr4OR4r — Gavin Hamilton (@GHmltn) June 27, 2020

And they say Ireland no longer has heroes — Joe O'Shea (@josefoshea) June 27, 2020

