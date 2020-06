5 seconds to make your day better. Go!

I’ve watched this tik tok approximately 500-600 times. 20/10 the perfect tik tok pic.twitter.com/h2ZgObR8f1 — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) June 26, 2020

Wonder if that was the first take?

READ MORE

This video of a cat playing noughts and crosses has a very pleasing payoff

Source @RawBeautyKristi