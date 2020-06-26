Our 12 favourite hot takes on the pandemic’s progress

You could be forgiven for thinking that the coronavirus crisis had ended, judging by the packed beaches and street parties.

But it hasn’t, and these people had some thoughts to share on the matter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

READ MORE

10 funny things people are saying about the new normal

Image @ed_son, Screengrab