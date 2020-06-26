Our 12 favourite hot takes on the pandemic’s progress

You could be forgiven for thinking that the coronavirus crisis had ended, judging by the packed beaches and street parties.

But it hasn’t, and these people had some thoughts to share on the matter.

1.

It’s weird that so many people are out and about when the message was quite clearly ‘Go out if you like but do stay in if you can. But don’t go out. Unless you want to; then you can. Otherwise stay in. Unless you’re going out’. — Huw (@ed_son) June 25, 2020

2.

My furloughed housemate coming in for some casual 4pm chit-chat pic.twitter.com/PFKfNGb4al — mitch (@limitedmitch) June 24, 2020

3.

I hate covid. I miss peeking around a wall with my friends, our heads inexplicably stacked on top of each other in order to stealthily see what is going on nearby. — CHAZ michael murray (@ldrinkh20) June 24, 2020

4.

The worst part about being home with kids is looking at the clock to see if it's almost their bedtime and discovering it's not even 8 AM yet. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 25, 2020

5.

6.

Covid making funny hat day at work just kinda horrifying actually pic.twitter.com/luqJn9whSL — Angry Gay Yeehaw (@RealDorianDawes) June 25, 2020

7.

I can sit in a car with a divorced dad but I can’t go and hug my mum https://t.co/rBO3lgKQoI — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 25, 2020

8.

“Mummy, the scary Coronavirus didn’t kill us off” “Don’t worry darling, I have a fun day out planned where we can all get… SKIN CANCER!” “Yaaaaay!” “And maybe also CORONAVIRUS!” “YAAAAAY!” – Britain, apparently. — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) June 25, 2020

9.

Not heard Boris described in *quite* that way before. Futherhencemorth, He shall be referred to as 'The Whitehall Blob'. pic.twitter.com/cAMq2oQ7y3 — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) June 25, 2020

10.

lucifer: your flock is dying god [throwing up hands] I gave them masks but they refuse to wear them lucifer: free will lol — *sigh*clops (@aotakeo) June 25, 2020

11.

You know what, these scenes of people soberly cramming themselves onto packed beaches are making me feel so optimistic about social distancing when everyone’s off their tits next week. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 25, 2020

12.

If Slipknot can wear a mask for a full set than you can wear a mask for your trip to Target!! — VAL (@XMaloVidaX) June 25, 2020

