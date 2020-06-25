No-one likes being put on hold for ages, and the choice of music your bank/insurance company/partner (delete as appropriate) chooses for you to listen to invariably makes it worse.

This though, isn’t just worse. It’s the worst.

I’m on hold with my bank and this is the shit they are playing 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/fIobus2a38 — hsky the god (@jkmb) June 24, 2020

No wonder it went viral.

*snaps fingers* scididdly-bop-bamboozle-bankruptcy-feedle-dee-dum…oh, yeah. — Shunt Bluntly (@mchurtingly) June 25, 2020

Yo my cat tried to jump out the mf window🤣 — CHAUVIN IS STILL BREATHING (@smolbeanenergy) June 25, 2020

I like to imagine they have someone playing this live & they are very tired n stressed — McDumbass Supreme🌻 (@junojoestar) June 25, 2020

+1 8589240180 give it a call and try for yourself — hsky the god (@jkmb) June 25, 2020

Then someone recognised it.

THIS IS TOXIC BY BRITNEY SPEARS — velp || kpop but make it eroguro ! (@velpmeout) June 25, 2020

Just not Britney as you know her.

Lol it’s a Shitty Flute cover! They cover a lot of songs but this is a first, seeing it in the wild outside of youtube 🤣 — cursed cat images feed my soul (@lh110884) June 25, 2020

And if, like us, you hadn’t heard of Shittyflute, here’s a brief introduction.

To conclude …

This is very funny and the replies have introduced me to SHITTYFLUTE which is also very funny. https://t.co/Ew5dd4J2B5 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 25, 2020

Source @jkmb h/t @daraobriain