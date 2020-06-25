‘I’m on hold with my bank and this is the shit they are playing’

No-one likes being put on hold for ages, and the choice of music your bank/insurance company/partner (delete as appropriate) chooses for you to listen to invariably makes it worse.

This though, isn’t just worse. It’s the worst.

No wonder it went viral.

Then someone recognised it.

Just not Britney as you know her.

And if, like us, you hadn’t heard of Shittyflute, here’s a brief introduction.

To conclude …

