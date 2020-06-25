Toto’s unexpectedly dramatic cameo is just the distraction we needed today
Here’s 11 seconds to make your day better.
I REMEMBERED THIS DOG AT 2AM AND HAD TO FIND THE CLIP BECAUSE I WAS CRYING WITH LAUGHTER JUST AT THE MEMORY pic.twitter.com/W82dfuCaqG
— i hate the coron-Ewa-rus (@EwaSR) June 25, 2020
We’re not on stage anymore.
THE LITTLE LEGS 😂😭
— Foz Meadows (@fozmeadows) June 25, 2020
Best theatrical performance by a dog ever.
— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 25, 2020
And fear not …
DON'T WORRY THE LITTLE FLUFF WAS FINE
— i hate the coron-Ewa-rus (@EwaSR) June 25, 2020
Source @EwaSR H/T @TheMichaelMoran