Toto’s unexpectedly dramatic cameo is just the distraction we needed today

Here’s 11 seconds to make your day better.

I REMEMBERED THIS DOG AT 2AM AND HAD TO FIND THE CLIP BECAUSE I WAS CRYING WITH LAUGHTER JUST AT THE MEMORY pic.twitter.com/W82dfuCaqG — i hate the coron-Ewa-rus (@EwaSR) June 25, 2020

We’re not on stage anymore.

THE LITTLE LEGS 😂😭 — Foz Meadows (@fozmeadows) June 25, 2020

Best theatrical performance by a dog ever. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 25, 2020

And fear not …

DON'T WORRY THE LITTLE FLUFF WAS FINE — i hate the coron-Ewa-rus (@EwaSR) June 25, 2020

READ MORE

This cyclist trying to catch his runaway dog is a heart in mouth edge of the seat thrill ride

Source @EwaSR H/T @TheMichaelMoran