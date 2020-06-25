If Supertramp covered the theme song from Postman Pat

Darrell Maclaine is a very talented guy – he can play and sing pretty much any TV theme in the style of our favourite acts.

Past examples have included David Bowie singing the theme from Button Moon, the Bee Gees doing Minder, and the superb Pulp covering Danger Mouse.

His latest one is every bit as amazing as those, as he shows exactly how Supertramp would have approached the theme song from Postman Pat.

Supertramp sing Postman Pat. pic.twitter.com/IXGohQItYE — Darrell Maclaine (@maclockdown) June 23, 2020

He’s simply nailed it.

Here’s what people have been saying about the clip.

This has just raised my mood from meh to happy – brilliant — Dr Chris P ⚫ (@CATS_Chris) June 23, 2020

I've seen a lot of wonderful weirdness on Twitter over the years. This mash up of Supertramp and Postman Pat wins todays prize! https://t.co/ntUM3BwNxX — Sue Horsford (@fingal1962) June 23, 2020

THIS is sensational!!! The closest you would ever get to hearing Roger Hodgson sing the theme from 'Postman Pat'. 😍👏 https://t.co/S3p94Io2Jm — Stuart Vallantine 🌈 (@Atlantean7001) June 24, 2020

Emma Kennedy had a post-lockdown suggestion for Darrell.

You need to do an Edinburgh show when doing Edinburgh show’s is a thing again.

One hour of you singing theme tunes. Yes please. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 23, 2020

