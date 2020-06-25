If Supertramp covered the theme song from Postman Pat

Darrell Maclaine is a very talented guy – he can play and sing pretty much any TV theme in the style of our favourite acts.

Past examples have included David Bowie singing the theme from Button Moon, the Bee Gees doing Minder, and the superb Pulp covering Danger Mouse.

His latest one is every bit as amazing as those, as he shows exactly how Supertramp would have approached the theme song from Postman Pat.

He’s simply nailed it.

Here’s what people have been saying about the clip.

Emma Kennedy had a post-lockdown suggestion for Darrell.

