‘Pulp’ doing the theme tune to Danger Mouse is simply sublime

This is brilliantly done by @maclockdown, his take on the Danger Mouse theme tune, done in the style of Jarvis Cocker and Pulp.

Bona fide national treasure @RealPaulPutner requested a Jarvis Cocker, and as I can't say no to him here's Pulp doing Danger Mouse. pic.twitter.com/xQpmXQ2FSq — Darrell Maclaine (@maclockdown) June 16, 2020

Good grief! That’s wonderful.

Start your day with Jarvis doing Danger Mouse. Joy. https://t.co/vn3Azs8UaE — Julia Raeside (@JNRaeside) June 17, 2020

This is a niche genre that I can get right behind. https://t.co/OidKMb9hWr — Chris Catalyst (@ChrisCatalyst) June 16, 2020

Sensational. I think this might be the one that's made me laugh the most. https://t.co/FnK4NjE1c8 — Bob Fischer (@Bob_Fischer) June 16, 2020

Yes, there’s more where that came from. Lots more.

And just for old times’ sake.

