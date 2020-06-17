‘Pulp’ doing the theme tune to Danger Mouse is simply sublime

This is brilliantly done by @maclockdown, his take on the Danger Mouse theme tune, done in the style of Jarvis Cocker and Pulp.

Good grief! That’s wonderful.

Yes, there’s more where that came from. Lots more.

And just for old times’ sake.

Source @maclockdown