14 hilarious attempts to improve on Spain’s latest botched art restoration

You will probably have seen that Spain has suffered yet another botched attempt at restoration, leaving a priceless work of art looking …less than priceless.

The original is on the left. The two attempts at "restoring" it are on the right. Ouch.

"Experts call for regulation after latest botched art restoration in Spain: Immaculate Conception painting by Murillo reportedly cleaned by furniture restorer."https://t.co/t3kAIZYnNS pic.twitter.com/m8Kabrt7Qu — Mark Rees (@reviewwales) June 22, 2020

The Royal Academy‘s Twitter account shared the image, and helpfully provided a blank, in case their followers might want to see if they could have done a better job.

For today's #RAdailydoodle, who can do a better job at restoring this copy of baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s 'The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables'? (you can also start from scratch) pic.twitter.com/TXphAJr4JG — Royal Academy (@royalacademy) June 23, 2020

They did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Under the influence pic.twitter.com/6imeOa8Ck7 — Lynda Top Of A Hill (@OfLynda) June 23, 2020

5.

6.

Tried my best, the eyes were the most challenging part. pic.twitter.com/NGcqOkkrLC — Gianluca Tettamanti #BLM (@capitangian) June 24, 2020

7.

8.

9.

10.

Well I had a go! pic.twitter.com/HFWH3zJGDj — SaucyMushroom (@iwanttobeagoth) June 23, 2020

11.

12.

13.

14.

Of course, somebody had to make an homage to the most famous catastrophic touch-up job – “monkey Jesus”.

Well played, Royal Academy. Well played.

READ MORE

There’s been another botched art restoration and we can’t help laughing

Source Royal Academy Image @TheBeardyBoyo, @drystone_game