14 hilarious attempts to improve on Spain’s latest botched art restoration
You will probably have seen that Spain has suffered yet another botched attempt at restoration, leaving a priceless work of art looking …less than priceless.
The original is on the left. The two attempts at "restoring" it are on the right. Ouch.
"Experts call for regulation after latest botched art restoration in Spain: Immaculate Conception painting by Murillo reportedly cleaned by furniture restorer."https://t.co/t3kAIZYnNS pic.twitter.com/m8Kabrt7Qu
— Mark Rees (@reviewwales) June 22, 2020
The Royal Academy‘s Twitter account shared the image, and helpfully provided a blank, in case their followers might want to see if they could have done a better job.
For today's #RAdailydoodle, who can do a better job at restoring this copy of baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s 'The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables'?
(you can also start from scratch) pic.twitter.com/TXphAJr4JG
— Royal Academy (@royalacademy) June 23, 2020
They did.
1.
Done! pic.twitter.com/jatBqqM3vv
— Ghost of Tsuchimi ⛧ (@RootLoops) June 23, 2020
2.
I'm so sorry. pic.twitter.com/jy1o1Au8CO
— Mark 🏴🏴🇪🇺 (@TheBeardyBoyo) June 23, 2020
3.
I’m taking restoration commissions…. pic.twitter.com/HlQlZuvIxI
— Karan (@hesterfunnel) June 23, 2020
4.
Under the influence pic.twitter.com/6imeOa8Ck7
— Lynda Top Of A Hill (@OfLynda) June 23, 2020
5.
Here's my Lego version #RADailyDoodle pic.twitter.com/msTxAQrNTR
— Thomas Cogley (@JohnnyPixels) June 23, 2020
6.
Tried my best, the eyes were the most challenging part. pic.twitter.com/NGcqOkkrLC
— Gianluca Tettamanti #BLM (@capitangian) June 24, 2020
7.
…not my own work… pic.twitter.com/jgoMO07iSb
— Charlie (@CharlieFarley91) June 23, 2020
8.
Here you go. pic.twitter.com/tPj6AwSnd3
— Smallbrainfield (@Smallbrainfield) June 23, 2020
9.
"Happy Conception". pic.twitter.com/jgRx32wXgK
— ᴊ ɢ ᴄᴀʀᴅᴇɴ 🇪🇺 (@jason_carden) June 23, 2020
10.
Well I had a go! pic.twitter.com/HFWH3zJGDj
— SaucyMushroom (@iwanttobeagoth) June 23, 2020
11.
— Jason Bennett 🏴 (@jaceb77) June 23, 2020
12.
— Drystone Wall Simulator (@drystone_game) June 23, 2020
13.
https://t.co/j0twAr356l pic.twitter.com/XstZMNP8OH
— serp (@LegendarySerp) June 25, 2020
14.
#RAdailydoodle https://t.co/h8pCTNAxGP pic.twitter.com/ApnNUWVuRv
— Jason (@jawesomeberg) June 24, 2020
Of course, somebody had to make an homage to the most famous catastrophic touch-up job – “monkey Jesus”.
— Royal Academy (@royalacademy) June 23, 2020
Well played, Royal Academy. Well played.
