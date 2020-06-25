14 hilarious attempts to improve on Spain’s latest botched art restoration

You will probably have seen that Spain has suffered yet another botched attempt at restoration, leaving a priceless work of art looking …less than priceless.

The Royal Academy‘s Twitter account shared the image, and helpfully provided a blank, in case their followers might want to see if they could have done a better job.

They did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Of course, somebody had to make an homage to the most famous catastrophic touch-up job – “monkey Jesus”.

Well played, Royal Academy. Well played.

READ MORE

There’s been another botched art restoration and we can’t help laughing

Source Royal Academy Image @TheBeardyBoyo, @drystone_game