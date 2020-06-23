There’s been another botched art restoration and we can’t help laughing

Who could forget the absolute shambles of an attempt by Spanish amateur artist Cecilia Giménez to restore a fresco of Jesus, entitled Ecce Homo – Behold the Man – that went horribly but hilariously wrong?

Here’s how the painting looked originally, and the damage Cecilia wanted to repair.



And here’s how it ended up. Behold – the man.



Her efforts went viral and the picture became a kind of shorthand for well-meaning incompetence, as well as a meme for comedic failure.

Unfortunately, Spain has been at it again, as reported in the Guardian.

A privately owned copy of a painting by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo was entrusted to a furniture restorer for cleaning, because why would you find an expert to work on your priceless possession?

Here’s how the original looked.

And here are the two attempts to fix it after the cleaning went horribly wrong.

Did they get Cecilia in to do it? We wouldn’t be surprised.

A professor from the Galician School for the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage is calling for a law to prevent untrained “restorers” from being allowed to work on artworks, but we’d have thought common sense should have been enough.

Twitter noticed the story and had a few things to say about it.

IT HAS HAPPENED AGAIN https://t.co/VjBw9rQIfK — Agnes (@agnesfrim) June 22, 2020

We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit. – Will Durant https://t.co/sXoY7OWYwV — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 22, 2020

Nature is healing https://t.co/w7syK5423j — Tom Bennett (@tombennett71) June 22, 2020

Just when you thought there was no joy in the world https://t.co/1HBmXeJMxl — Felicity Cloake (@FelicityCloake) June 22, 2020

when your client declines your rate and says "my nephew does it for 5$" https://t.co/qDs5G1Mit8 — JAPPA (@JasperBoerstra) June 22, 2020

When I said ‘yes queen, fuck it UP!’ This is not what I meant https://t.co/9rrGyEp8TT — belphoebe 🌿 (@ragsoflove) June 22, 2020

Clearly, the “restorer” should have used technology.

