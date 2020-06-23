There’s been another botched art restoration and we can’t help laughing

Who could forget the absolute shambles of an attempt by Spanish amateur artist Cecilia Giménez to restore a fresco of Jesus, entitled Ecce Homo – Behold the Man – that went horribly but hilariously wrong?

Here’s how the painting looked originally, and the damage Cecilia wanted to repair.


And here’s how it ended up. Behold – the man.


Her efforts went viral and the picture became a kind of shorthand for well-meaning incompetence, as well as a meme for comedic failure.

Unfortunately, Spain has been at it again, as reported in the Guardian.

A privately owned copy of a painting by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo was entrusted to a furniture restorer for cleaning, because why would you find an expert to work on your priceless possession?

Here’s how the original looked.

And here are the two attempts to fix it after the cleaning went horribly wrong.

Did they get Cecilia in to do it? We wouldn’t be surprised.

A professor from the Galician School for the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage is calling for a law to prevent untrained “restorers” from being allowed to work on artworks, but we’d have thought common sense should have been enough.

Twitter noticed the story and had a few things to say about it.

Clearly, the “restorer” should have used technology.

