Comeback of the week

Comeback of the week goes to @nandky10 who shared this exchange on Twitter.

It started when he spotted some people making racist comments on Leicester police’s Facebook page and rather escalated from there.

(via @nandyk10)

One of them took exception and decided to have a rummage around on @nandky10’s Facebook page. Except it wasn’t quite the devastating blow he presumably imagined it to be.

(via @nandyk10)

Boom.

And that wasn’t even the end of it.

Here are a few of the things people said after it went viral – wildly viral – on Twitter.

Not everyone agreed with how he went about it …

… just most people.

Source Twitter @nandky10