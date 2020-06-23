A customer gave a bad restaurant review because of this employee’s T-shirt and got exactly the responses they deserved

There are lots of reasons you might leave a bad restaurant review but when a customer begins by saying how much they enjoyed the food and service, you might think it’s going to be a good one.

But not this customer, whose dining experience was by all accounts ruined because an employee was wearing a T-shirt that said this.

It went wildly viral after it was shared by on Twitter and had a very satisfying ending.

Update: he’s getting roasted on Facebook lol. — Black Rights Are Human Rights (@bryantinak) June 18, 2020

Talked to my bosses. They were upset at the customer for making an absurd complaint. I misunderstood the upset (we were in the middle of a rush) as being directed at me. They have no problem with me wearing the shirt and actually urge me to continue to if I wish to do so. — Black Rights Are Human Rights (@bryantinak) June 18, 2020

Final update: So many people direct messaged the guy that he deleted his bad review. I will continue wearing my plethora of anti-racism/homophobia/colonization/etc shirts and we ended up getting a lot of positive reviews about how my bosses handled everything. Game, set, match. — Black Rights Are Human Rights (@bryantinak) June 19, 2020

I guess I said “final update” but there is more. My bosses are ordering a bunch of the shirts so that everyone in the restaurant can have one. Stay tuned for a group pic in a few weeks when they come in 😍😛 — Black Rights Are Human Rights (@bryantinak) June 19, 2020

https://t.co/5MphR5eWvD The shirt^^ — Black Rights Are Human Rights (@bryantinak) June 19, 2020

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

I’m confused on why he thinks you asking people not to be racist is pushing ideologies. — Jessica 🌞 (@jessicaaa907) June 18, 2020

that’s actually an extremely professional shirt. it even says have a nice day. how much more professional can you get — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) June 19, 2020

I don’t see how this doesn’t backfire on him. He “really enjoyed” the food, but won’t return? What happens next time someone he’s with wants to eat there? “Oh no I can’t. They have great food, BUT THAT GUY WITH THE SHIRT” — Que (@quinn_ramirez9) June 18, 2020

Haha crazy that racism is a controversial issue? You have an issue about not being racist? Interesting… — sud 🧼🛁 (@sydneyasplund) June 17, 2020

To conclude …

You know how racist you gotta be to get offended over the phrase “don’t be racist”????? https://t.co/1bpkMv8yca — Des. (@DesNotDesmond) June 18, 2020

