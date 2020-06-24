Donald Trump’s words are even funnier in the mouth of his Disney hall of presidents’ exhibit

Donald Trump is many things but we don’t have the time or space to go into that right now. One of the many things he isn’t is a great orator.

And if you don’t believe us – of course you believe us – have a listen to this ‘animatronic Trump’ giving an excerpt from his latest speech compared to famous moments from some other presidents you might recognise.

It’s from Disney’s hall of presidents exhibition and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Fabulously done.

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering whether it’s real or not.

Source @Rosenthaltweets