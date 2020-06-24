Donald Trump’s words are even funnier in the mouth of his Disney hall of presidents’ exhibit

Donald Trump is many things but we don’t have the time or space to go into that right now. One of the many things he isn’t is a great orator.

And if you don’t believe us – of course you believe us – have a listen to this ‘animatronic Trump’ giving an excerpt from his latest speech compared to famous moments from some other presidents you might recognise.

It’s from Disney’s hall of presidents exhibition and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Trump’s Tulsa speech was truly one for the history books. pic.twitter.com/lnyo5N8vel — Steven Rosenthal (@Rosenthaltweets) June 22, 2020

Fabulously done.

Oh my god this is funny — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) June 24, 2020

The reaction shots make it 😅 — Spencer Somers (@spensom) June 22, 2020

Brilliant, but can imagineering get it to drink a glass of water by November? — Joel Hodgson (@JoelGHodgson) June 23, 2020

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering whether it’s real or not.

What is this? Is this real? I hope it’s real… — Ewan Gotfryd (@GotEwan) June 23, 2020

Sadly I faked it. But yes I do hope Disney secretly does things like this during after hours employee parties. — Steven Rosenthal (@Rosenthaltweets) June 23, 2020

Source @Rosenthaltweets