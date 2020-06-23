Donald Trump’s embarrassing rally predictions are even better as a lip-synch

Donald Trump‘s rally in Tulsa wasn’t exactly the triumph he predicted, and his talk of over a million supporters hasn’t aged well – especially when Sarah Cooper is doing the lip-synch.

How to empty seat pic.twitter.com/SxDJ5M1sdN — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 22, 2020

Sarah Cooper’s brilliant interpretation quickly went viral, picking up 94,000 retweets in 10 hours.

Naturally, there are also a huge number of positive comments, so we picked some that say it best.

the end of this one really took me out😂 — Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) June 22, 2020

Cackled — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020

Sarah Cooper makes me laugh when I think that’s impossible. https://t.co/JiPVcvnGfk — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) June 22, 2020

As Trump would say, PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! 🤣 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 22, 2020

One statistic was particularly telling.

So in just four hours, almost 750 times more people have watched @sarahcpr’s video than attended @realDonaldTrump’s Tulsa rally. https://t.co/kbKCdwOKq6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 23, 2020

READ MORE

“How to Lincoln” – another brilliant lip-synch from Sarah Cooper

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper