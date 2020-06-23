When the camera frame rate matches the helicopter rota … it looks very odd indeed.

Camera frame rate matches helicopter rotor.. 🚁 🎥 IG: reecedeavor pic.twitter.com/1cE3tcTvzP — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 19, 2020

Reminded us of this! Similar, but very different.

When the GIF frames per second match your leg speed. pic.twitter.com/dB6IVnU8mp — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 18, 2017

READ MORE

People are sharing the life cycles of different things and it’s the distraction we needed today

Source @buitengebieden