People are sharing the life cycles of different things and it’s the distraction we needed today

This is a lovely thing that started when @AlfieDaye over on Twitter shared this picture of the life cycle of a blackberry.

‘Blackberries have cool stages of life, no?’ said Alfie.

(via)

It prompted people to share life cycles of other stuff and it’s really rather wonderful. Here are some of the best, as collected by the good people of BoredPanda.

1. Coffee

(via)

2. Cotton

(via)

3. Strawberry

(via)

4. Blueberry

(via)

5. Leaf



(via)

6. Bleeding Heart

(via)

7. Ladybird

(via)

8. Lemon

(via)

9. Blackberry

(via)

READ MORE

The life cycle of a Chapstick

H/T BoredPanda Source @AlfieDaye