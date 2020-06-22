Michael Spicer shreds Dominic Raab’s Game of Thrones comment from the Room Next Door

We’re torn between wishing our politicians would stop giving Michael Spicer so much material, and being perversely glad that they do.

The latest idiot to come under the piercing gaze of Michael’s secret adviser character is Dominic Raab, after he told Julia Hartley-Brewer that he believed the Black Lives Matters [sic] practice of taking the knee had come from Game of Thrones.

This might be the most damning Room Next Door to date.

the room next door – Dominic Raab and Taking a Knee pic.twitter.com/HMwxSVhj3B — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 20, 2020

“I hate this lot.“

The sketch is another in a long line of triumphs, and the comments reflect that rather well.

👇🏾 for all the people who don't understand here's a step by step guide. https://t.co/wBhI0Oq3J6 — I Can't Breathe…Dawn Butler MP (@DawnButlerBrent) June 20, 2020

Yeah, this is pretty much how I felt. https://t.co/X8V2TOVmJV — ᴅʀ ʜ.ᴀ. #StayHomeSaveLives ʜᴇʟʟʏᴇʀ (@hahellyer) June 20, 2020

The very funny Cluedont said what the rest of us were thinking.

Incredible! It's like they're lining up for you. — cluedont (@cluedont) June 20, 2020

Michael’s reply was just as relatable.

I wish they weren't. But thank you. 🙂 — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 20, 2020

If you want to find out how the Room Next Door sketches came about, Radio 4’s Before Next Door tells the tale in a very entertaining way.

Hello there. Why not give this a listen? It might be good! x https://t.co/VYg0mV9rCH — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 20, 2020

Matt Hancock's been given Michael Spicer's 'room next door' treatment and it's perfect

