Michael Spicer shreds Dominic Raab’s Game of Thrones comment from the Room Next Door

We’re torn between wishing our politicians would stop giving Michael Spicer so much material, and being perversely glad that they do.

The latest idiot to come under the piercing gaze of Michael’s secret adviser character is Dominic Raab, after he told Julia Hartley-Brewer that he believed the Black Lives Matters [sic] practice of taking the knee had come from Game of Thrones.

This might be the most damning Room Next Door to date.

I hate this lot.

The sketch is another in a long line of triumphs, and the comments reflect that rather well.

The very funny Cluedont said what the rest of us were thinking.

Michael’s reply was just as relatable.

If you want to find out how the Room Next Door sketches came about, Radio 4’s Before Next Door tells the tale in a very entertaining way.

