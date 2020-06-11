Matt Hancock’s been given Michael Spicer’s ‘room next door’ treatment and it’s perfect

You may have seen Matt Hancock’s excruciating Sky News interview in which he was asked how many black people there are in the cabinet.

Now it’s been given the ‘room next door’ treatment by Michael Spicer and people reckon it might be his best one yet.

Brilliantly done.

Source Twitter @MrMichaelSpicer