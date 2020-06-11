Matt Hancock’s been given Michael Spicer’s ‘room next door’ treatment and it’s perfect

You may have seen Matt Hancock’s excruciating Sky News interview in which he was asked how many black people there are in the cabinet.

Now it’s been given the ‘room next door’ treatment by Michael Spicer and people reckon it might be his best one yet.

the room next door – Matt Hancock and the Diversity of Thought pic.twitter.com/fuoujb0MBM — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 11, 2020

Brilliantly done.

Love this! Dulux white colour chart 🤣 — Tits McGee (@Scientits) June 11, 2020

The best one yet https://t.co/dKb0L04VkO — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 11, 2020

This look just encapsulates how we’re all feeling 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/U5PZKR4H6n — Rachael Rendle 🐯🐼🦁 #Mnáwesome (@RendleRachael) June 11, 2020

Gosh this is good 👇🏾 https://t.co/T8Vn8eIdhX — I Can't Breathe…Dawn Butler MP (@DawnButlerBrent) June 11, 2020

Meaningless and offensive at the same time…. Ha Ha. — Cormac Donnelly (@CormacDonnelly1) June 11, 2020

And just in case you’ve missed any or you want to watch one again you can find them all here.

And you can follow the great Michael Spicer on Twitter here.



READ MORE

Michael Spicer hilariously struggles to rein in Donald Trump’s nonsense from the Room Next Door

Source Twitter @MrMichaelSpicer