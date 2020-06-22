The bad-tea American is back – and this time she’s ruining eggs

Whether it started out as a joke or just seemed like one, there’s no way American TikTok user @jchelle36, or Michelle, is being serious now.

This is how we first became aware of her.

@jchelle36

How I as an American make tea 😊❤️ ##americanintheuk @mleemaster10

♬ original sound – jchelle36

Having outraged British sensibilities with that display, despite living in the UK, she has now turned her attention to a “British” way of cooking eggs, and – well, just have a look at this nonsense.

@jchelle36

American making British eggs in the UK ##americanintheuk

♬ original sound – jchelle36

TikTok users weren’t impressed, with comments like these being pretty representative.

Surely this is a joke. This is not real
Phoebe Calvert

Not one part of this is making British eggs. They don’t go in the fridge and you DONT PUT SUGAR IN THEM????
Anna

Inevitably, the video ended up on Twitter.

People couldn’t decide whether it was a crime against eggs or a work of evil genius.

Troll or no-troll, let’s face it – cream and sugar is still cream and sugar.

If you don’t have TikTok, you can also follow her antics on Twitter.

READ MORE

This American’s guide to making ‘British tea’ has united the country in horror

Source @jchelle36 Image @jchelle36