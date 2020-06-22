The bad-tea American is back – and this time she’s ruining eggs

Whether it started out as a joke or just seemed like one, there’s no way American TikTok user @jchelle36, or Michelle, is being serious now.

This is how we first became aware of her.

Having outraged British sensibilities with that display, despite living in the UK, she has now turned her attention to a “British” way of cooking eggs, and – well, just have a look at this nonsense.

TikTok users weren’t impressed, with comments like these being pretty representative.

Surely this is a joke. This is not real

Phoebe Calvert

Not one part of this is making British eggs. They don’t go in the fridge and you DONT PUT SUGAR IN THEM????

Anna

Inevitably, the video ended up on Twitter.

Look who is back, this time with ‘British Eggs’ 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QwDTfbhr0q — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) June 21, 2020

People couldn’t decide whether it was a crime against eggs or a work of evil genius.

We need to extradite this woman and put her on trial pic.twitter.com/5SAXos6ecU — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 21, 2020

This woman is a genius, honestly pic.twitter.com/VnLO5hFTfO — Tom Flynn (@Flynny123) June 21, 2020

This is hilarious.

At no point did I follow what was going to happen next. https://t.co/mlaBHGfPiD — Return To Your Bunker (@FlyingMezerkis) June 21, 2020

I almost threw up watching her make this. WHO IN THE ACTUAL FUCK THOUGHT WHIPPED CREAM AND SUGAR NEEDED TO BE IN EGGS. Good eggs are simple, a few eggs, a little milk, and a little salt. That’s it. Anything else is just a dumb person being so dumb it hurts. https://t.co/zdyTCWYqDS — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 21, 2020

Troll or no-troll, let’s face it – cream and sugar is still cream and sugar.

Gotta say though…I'm gonna try that. Anything with squirty cream is worth trying — Zorobabel (@script4comics) June 21, 2020

If you don’t have TikTok, you can also follow her antics on Twitter.

