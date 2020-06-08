This American’s guide to making ‘British tea’ has united the country in horror

You might remember a little while ago the American mum whose guide to ‘how we make tea in America’ was a profoundly distressing watch.

Well it turns out we didn’t know the half of it.

Because now she’s shared a guide to ‘making British tea’ and, well, watch this (tea drinkers of a sensitive disposition, look away now).

cant even describe the anger that is running through my body right now pic.twitter.com/WJzfvfN0yv — liz (@lizziecrawley) June 7, 2020

And it’s fair to say we’ve finally found something to unite the country in these troubled times.

Here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

This is an act of war pic.twitter.com/DLsHoZVX0G — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 8, 2020

Some things are so harrowing you just wish you could unsee them but know you never can — Matt Atkinson 🇪🇺 (@Runner_Akie) June 8, 2020

The way she says 'and that's how you make hot tea' at the end literally filled me with sickness and rage — Ellie (@elliecdobbs) June 7, 2020

I’m profoundly disturbed — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 8, 2020

Just in case anyone was wondering how to do it properly …

1. Buy a kettle (I'll pay for it because I can't take any more of these videos)

2. T-bag into empty mug.

3. Fill with BOILING water

3. Leave for three minutes

4. Stir for 30 seconds

5. Remove t-bag from mug

6. Add a SPLASH of milk

7. Sugar optional

8. Stir.

9. Drink 👍 https://t.co/VCC5fym413 — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) June 8, 2020

To conclude …

I regret to inform you the Tea Butcher is at it again pic.twitter.com/0LKyy3Epec — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 8, 2020

And this.

Didn’t expect World War 3 to start like this, but nothing really surprises me anymore. https://t.co/ufsdaF8UGA — Nick Stone (@typejunky) June 8, 2020

Source @lizziecrawley