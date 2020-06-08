This American’s guide to making ‘British tea’ has united the country in horror

You might remember a little while ago the American mum whose guide to ‘how we make tea in America’ was a profoundly distressing watch.

Well it turns out we didn’t know the half of it.

Because now she’s shared a guide to ‘making British tea’ and, well, watch this (tea drinkers of a sensitive disposition, look away now).

And it’s fair to say we’ve finally found something to unite the country in these troubled times.

Here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Just in case anyone was wondering how to do it properly …

To conclude …

And this.

Source @lizziecrawley