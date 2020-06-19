What are the hot pandemic topics? 12 lockdown laughs

The UK’s world-beating Covid-tracing app turned out to be a dud, in a shocking development nobody could have predicted.

But dodgy apps aren’t the only things on people’s minds, and these funny posts are the proof.

1. Parents are wondering about schools

No one types faster than mums on WhatsApp group discussing current school situation and tutors. — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) June 18, 2020

2. People are accepting their standards may have slipped

me since working from home started pic.twitter.com/Rlz6ulCNfF — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) June 18, 2020

3. Cats are showing us the way forward

Cats: Great at social distancing pic.twitter.com/greuXI6dpj — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 18, 2020

4. There’s a lot of self-reflection going on

What have you learned about yourself in lockdown? I've learned that if there is enough hummus to dip them into, there is an infinite amount of carrots and cucumber I can eat — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 18, 2020

5. We’re wondering where things went wrong

Sad to announce that my track and trace app is delayed because I built it to work only on phones made out of string, sticky tape, and a Fairy liquid bottle. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) June 18, 2020

6. Some parts of the exit plan sound a lot more futuristic than they are

Help! I’ve just woken up in the plot of the 1990 film Total Recall. pic.twitter.com/EbiNJAiVCZ — James Herring (@itsjamesherring) June 17, 2020

7. Lockdown was less locked down for some

Literally the most Gaffney headline I have ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/gC9Jz6zwak — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 17, 2020

8. If lockdown hair wasn’t bad enough, some of us even look bad in masks

Some people really suit facemasks. They look properly stylish. I look like a middle-aged man whose life has spiralled out of control in a series of tragic but farcical events ending with me robbing a bank in a Coen brother's film. — Graeme Swanson (@swansonian) June 17, 2020

9. It’s important to look for the silver linings

One good thing about lockdown is I’ve been able use the antiperspirants from years of Christmas gift sets that I would never wear in public. pic.twitter.com/HA9j5L9VXt — Andrew Keates #BlackLivesMatter (@andrewkeates) June 18, 2020

10. The search for companionship takes us in strange directions

Three months quarantine and my relationship has never been stronger with my refrigerator — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 18, 2020

11. A lot has happened in three months

what’s your favourite lockdown episode so far? the great toilet roll shortage

panic buying pasta

nature is healing

state mandated clap

tiger king

he’s got the virus

5g mania

cumgate

prince philip: resurrection

to ppe or not to ppe

the mystery of nightingale hospital

second wave — three steaks pam (@alexandra_kuri) June 18, 2020

12. So this is why the government underestimated the tracing system problems.

Bet the government thought a track & trace app would be easy as they all only know & descend from the same handful of lobbyists and billionaires & wouldn’t dare socialise with anyone else who might be poor. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 18, 2020

