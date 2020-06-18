What are people saying about coping with a pandemic? Our 11 favourite things

While we wait to find out if we can halve the distance between ourselves and the nervous person on the next table in the restaurant, we’ve been keeping an eye on what Twitter thinks of pandemic life.

These comedic gems were too good not to share.

1. Some columnists seem to have their own agenda

Wow don’t miss this new opinion piece from up-and-coming writer Coron A. Virus who is absolutely 100% not a coronavirus in some sunglasses and a trenchcoat. pic.twitter.com/QLKjTg0blV — Ed Yong (@edyong209) June 16, 2020

2. People are gaining new respect for teachers

Homeschooling is tough. For example, today I had to tell my son he didn’t make our baseball team. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 29, 2020

3. New punishment options may be necessary

Me: You're grounded and not allowed to leave the house.

Son: ok

Wife: You know we haven't left the house in months, right?

Me: dammit — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 16, 2020

4. Hunger is a good sauce

Clever scheduling by the Premier League to make Villa vs. Sheffield United the first game back. Like 'enjoying' a can of Foster's after dry January. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) June 17, 2020

5. We could probably have been making a little more effort

My middle daughter made herself a plate of cheese for breakfast and I shed a tear as I realized what a triumph quarantine homeschooling has been. — Lovely Potatoes (@robin_991) June 16, 2020

6. We’re working smarter, not harder

At this point, I've basically got a Zoom prop bag sitting next to my laptop. It's got a bra, hoodie, lip stick, head scarf, brow definer, hoops, etc. depending on "who all gone be on there." — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) June 16, 2020

7. Precautions are the new normal

Live scenes as Man City vs Arsenal gets underway.#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/SvHjuPngYu — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 17, 2020

8. Life comes at you fast

For the historical record, the stages of quarantine have been: 1. Horniness

1b. Tiger King

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Mass insurrection — Finn Straley (@finnstraley) June 16, 2020





9. We’re not paranoid – the world is out to get us

Sometimes I wonder why I can't sleep and then I remember there's a pandemic on in a world fighting against injustice where the people in charge don't care about us and its like 'oh yeah that's why' — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 15, 2020

10. We might look bad, but at least we have an excuse

Shout out to Leon Trotsky, OG pioneer of lockdown hair pic.twitter.com/JuJLUClTot — KITTUS (@Kittus) June 17, 2020

11. Finally, this pun deserves a plaque – maybe even a statue.

If there is a massive covid outbreak at a Trump rally, is that a Klandemic? 🤔 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 17, 2020

