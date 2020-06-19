Fiona Bruce pulling apart James Cleverly over the track and trace app U-turn is a very satisfying watch

You’ll probably have seen by now that the government’s ‘world beating’ app that it promised as part of its track and trace plan to control the spread of Covid-19 hasn’t quite worked out as planned.

Not only is it not world beating, it’s not even Isle of Wight beating, because having trialled it there it turns out it doesn’t work, and they’re going to use one being developed with Apple and Google instead.

Foreign office minister James not so Cleverly was on Question Time last night where he dismissed suggestions that it was yet another government U-turn.

And it’s fair to say Fiona Bruce wasn’t having any of it and it’s a very satisfying watch. Like a particularly gruesome kill on a David Attenborough documentary.

Someone call an ambulance, there’s been another car crash #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/zXcwNqepjR — David (@Zero_4) June 18, 2020

Hello? Emergency services?

James Cleverly is getting absolutely taken apart by Fiona Bruce in Question Time right now. #bbcqt — Kevin Channon (@kevinchannon) June 18, 2020

The UK Govt App fiasco involves lying abt the App with the "backed both horses" Matt Hancock line. This deception came out more when Fiona Bruce asked James Cleverly on #bbcqt: "so if we're backing both apps then if one is ditched why aren't we up and running with the other one?" — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) June 18, 2020

Not the first time this sort of thing has happened.

James Cleverly is wishing David Dimbleby would return. Fiona Bruce is tearing him apart #BBCQT The government has no Plan B! Excellent forensic technique from Fiona pic.twitter.com/aqUfC1PvQm — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) January 10, 2019

Here’s a slightly longer version of last night’s exchange, with the original question.

“So you haven’t trialled the other one?” “The reason we were trialling, is to make sure we chose the best option” Fiona questions @JamesCleverly over the roll-out of the government’s coronavirus tracking app. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/KvGy2ffRqu — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 18, 2020

