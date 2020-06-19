Fiona Bruce pulling apart James Cleverly over the track and trace app U-turn is a very satisfying watch

You’ll probably have seen by now that the government’s ‘world beating’ app that it promised as part of its track and trace plan to control the spread of Covid-19 hasn’t quite worked out as planned.

Not only is it not world beating, it’s not even Isle of Wight beating, because having trialled it there it turns out it doesn’t work, and they’re going to use one being developed with Apple and Google instead.

Foreign office minister James not so Cleverly was on Question Time last night where he dismissed suggestions that it was yet another government U-turn.

And it’s fair to say Fiona Bruce wasn’t having any of it and it’s a very satisfying watch. Like a particularly gruesome kill on a David Attenborough documentary.

Hello? Emergency services?

Not the first time this sort of thing has happened.

Here’s a slightly longer version of last night’s exchange, with the original question.

