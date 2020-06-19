The government’s track and trace app doesn’t work – 8 savage takedowns

When the government unveiled its track and trace plan to control the spread of Covid-19, they placed an app squarely at the heart of it, with an intended release date in May.

Boris Johnson described the system as “world beating”, in spite of there being no data to back that up, and the app launch was pushed back to June.

Now it’s June, and there’s no app.

At Thursday’s daily briefing, Matt Hancock explained that their app doesn’t work and a different one is being developed with the cooperation of Apple and Google.

The statement didn’t chime well with political editor, Dan Bloom.

The fiasco led to these savage takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

James O’Brien had an idea.

Anything has to be worth a try.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

People were not happy at Matt Hancock’s horse racing announcement – these 7 won by a head

Source BBC Image Screengrab, @bhagus on Unsplash