Spare a thought for Redditor Halvere1600 who was having a rummage through their mum’s bookcase when they found this.

‘I’m 49 ….. Just found this in my mum’s bookcase …..WTF 😂🤣😂’

And some of the funniest comments it prompted.

‘At least she had some doubt about it.’ -obscurity- ‘Exactly. Some of our mothers never bought it because they knew we were stupid.’ NeverFarted ‘Well it did take you to 49 to see what was on her bookshelf so …’ ayresian999 ‘She wasn’t worried about leaving it on the shelf. She knew you couldn’t read the title!’ OhMyAchingBrain

Here it is on Amazon. Last word to Raspb_Pi who said: ‘When you open it …’

Source Reddit u/Halvere1600