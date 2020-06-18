The cat so big you could see it on Google Earth

When your cat’s so big you can see it on Google Earth, as shared by Malcolm McKenzie – @fourhourtarget – on Twitter.

I’m not saying our last cat was big, but here he is on Google Earth. pic.twitter.com/D0muiszPhe — Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020

Now in close-up.

And ever so slightly blurry, via Google Earth.

And here’s what Malcolm said after the post went viral.

That blew up. A nice tribute to remember the charming Dansak who a vet once described to another vet in writing, “this cat is a thug”.

If you’ve never seen a cat chase two foxes then it’s a thing of awe. pic.twitter.com/yk06ftmNr7 — Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020

One of the last photos, one of my favourites. He’s got a chest drain in which I was aspirating daily, hence the jaunty red jacket to keep it covered. On the side you can see his dossett box for all his medication. pic.twitter.com/O5ufLV87rV — Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020

"Visible from space" — Ben Thompson (@crystaloftruth) June 14, 2020

That's not a cat. That’s a puma in a penguin suit. — Clio Dunn ✒ Obelisk of Wokeness (@ClioDunn) June 14, 2020

Your cat is so big! How big is he? He’s soooo big when he sits around the house he sits around the house — Sally Moen (@SallyMoen2) June 14, 2020

He was just over 6kg. Always knew when he was in the room; big personality too. — Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020

Source Twitter @fourhourtarget H/T Reddit