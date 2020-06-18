The cat so big you could see it on Google Earth

When your cat’s so big you can see it on Google Earth, as shared by Malcolm McKenzie – @fourhourtarget – on Twitter.

Now in close-up.

And ever so slightly blurry, via Google Earth.

And here’s what Malcolm said after the post went viral.

Source Twitter @fourhourtarget H/T Reddit