The cat so big you could see it on Google Earth

When your cat’s so big you can see it on Google Earth, as shared by Malcolm McKenzie – @fourhourtarget – on Twitter.
I’m not saying our last cat was big, but here he is on Google Earth. pic.twitter.com/D0muiszPhe
— Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020
Now in close-up.
And ever so slightly blurry, via Google Earth.
And here’s what Malcolm said after the post went viral.
That blew up. A nice tribute to remember the charming Dansak who a vet once described to another vet in writing, “this cat is a thug”.
If you’ve never seen a cat chase two foxes then it’s a thing of awe. pic.twitter.com/yk06ftmNr7
— Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020
One of the last photos, one of my favourites. He’s got a chest drain in which I was aspirating daily, hence the jaunty red jacket to keep it covered. On the side you can see his dossett box for all his medication. pic.twitter.com/O5ufLV87rV
— Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020
"Visible from space"
— Ben Thompson (@crystaloftruth) June 14, 2020
That's not a cat. That’s a puma in a penguin suit.
— Clio Dunn ✒ Obelisk of Wokeness (@ClioDunn) June 14, 2020
Shouldn’t Google have hidden his identity? (photo thanks to @hendopolis) pic.twitter.com/EraZRQqU2z
— TT-B (@trevor_batt) June 14, 2020
Your cat is so big! How big is he? He’s soooo big when he sits around the house he sits around the house
— Sally Moen (@SallyMoen2) June 14, 2020
He was just over 6kg. Always knew when he was in the room; big personality too.
— Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020
