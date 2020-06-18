Boris Johnson’s official plane is to be repainted at a cost of almost £1 million – the 9 best reactions

Nothing says “priorities” quite like spending £900,000 giving your official plane a makeover when people are struggling to pay bills, losing their jobs and becoming mired in debt.

Piers Morgan summed it up with just the right amount of sarcasm.

The news didn’t surprise tweeters, but it did offer them the opportunity to post these stunning takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.


Paul Potter had a great idea to save him – or the taxpayers – a lot of money.

READ MORE

Marcus Rashford just scored a stunning school meals victory over Boris Johnson – 13 favourite things people said about it

Image @BetaRish