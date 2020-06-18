Boris Johnson’s official plane is to be repainted at a cost of almost £1 million – the 9 best reactions

Nothing says “priorities” quite like spending £900,000 giving your official plane a makeover when people are struggling to pay bills, losing their jobs and becoming mired in debt.

Piers Morgan summed it up with just the right amount of sarcasm.

Great news that Boris Johnson is spending £900k of taxpayers' money to paint his official plane in Union flag colours. I can’t think of anything more important for the Prime Minister to be spending our cash on in these happy prosperous times. 👏👏 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2020

The news didn’t surprise tweeters, but it did offer them the opportunity to post these stunning takedowns.

Why are we paying £900,000 for a red white and blue plane when the world already knows we’re bellends — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 17, 2020

You have to salute Boris Johnson who's spending £100,000 taxpayers money on having his RAF plane painted with a union jack because 'he doesn't like it being grey'. That guy certainly knows how to steer a country through a crisis. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 17, 2020

Boris Johnson has just spent £900,000 on decorating a plane https://t.co/WK4HUz62v3 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 17, 2020

Let me get this straight – the image we want to give the world is that we're a country that will spend £900,000 repainting a plane? Just in case other governments have a bridge to sell us? — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 17, 2020

This would probably go down better in a week they hadn’t spent fighting against feeding hungry vulnerable kids https://t.co/SdEE9mim5P — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 17, 2020

My son found out that he was being made redundant from his first ever job last week. Lockdown cut-backs. Can't wait to tell him about the red, white and blue plane. That'll REALLY cheer him up. — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) June 17, 2020

The £900,000 contract to paint the RAF plane was awarded by Chris Grayling to a fishing tackle shop in Walsall after an undertaker in Batley withdrew. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) June 17, 2020

"Its a bird"

"Its a plane"

"Oh fuck its the british" — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) June 17, 2020



Paul Potter had a great idea to save him – or the taxpayers – a lot of money.

BORIS, why not have the plane painted red, with any old bollocks on the sides of it? It worked with that bus. @TwopTwips #BorisPlane — Paul Potter 💾 🇬🇧🇪🇺 ☢️☣️ (@wisteela) June 17, 2020

