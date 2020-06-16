Marcus Rashford scored a stunning victory after government U-turn over free school meals – favourite 13 things people said about it

Footballer Marcus Rashford scored an extraordinary victory today after the government relented in the face of his campaign to feed children during the summer holidays.

Boris Johnson had previously rejected a plea from the Manchester United and England star to extend the free school meals voucher system for low income families.

But in a screeching U-turn today – not the first and won’t be the – the government today changed its mind in the face of Rashford’s hugely popular campaign.

Rashford 1 Johnson 0. Government capitulates and agrees to spend £120m on supermarket vouchers to give to children on free school meals in summer hols — Robert Peston (@Peston) June 16, 2020

Here’s what the man himself had to say.

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

And here are our 13 favourite things people said about it.

1.

One footballer just changed 1.3 million lives https://t.co/FfjlLatibV — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 16, 2020

2.

Shout out to Matt Hancock who said footballers had to play their part, and then got completely owned by Marcus Rashford doing more for kids in poverty than the government ever has. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 16, 2020

3.

Where should the @MarcusRashford statue go? — Nihal Arthanayake 🏳️‍🌈🇱🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@TherealNihal) June 16, 2020

4.

This summer Marcus Rashford should have been uniting the country by playing football for England. He managed to do better than that. Amazing. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 16, 2020

5.

Marcus Rashford is Prime Minister — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 16, 2020

6.

So it takes a footballer and mutinous Tory backbenchers to persuade the great populist Boris Johnson that feeding children is popular. Ah, that common touch. — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) June 16, 2020

7.

Rashford has pulled the ultimate uno reverse card on the government. They shamed footballers for not taking a paycut now he's embarrassing them for not feeding kids — Scott (@ScottyAdam3) June 16, 2020

8.

Well Sports Personality Of The Year just got a lot easier didn't it? — Danny Baker (@prodnose) June 16, 2020

9.

Marcus Rashford – £120m

Government – 0 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 16, 2020

10.

Just outstanding that the government can make something like feeding hungry vulnerable kids look like an embarrassing u-turn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2020

11.

Congratulations & heartfelt thanks to @MarcusRashford.

You've achieved more in two days than many politicians achieve in their entire careers. Just finish your career at @khfcofficial in a few years time & you'll be my hero for life! — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 16, 2020

12.

13.

‘Sir Marcus Rashford.’ I like it, I like it a lot. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) June 16, 2020

